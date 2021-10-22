Cristiano Ronaldo’s second coming at Manchester United has already produced two memorable moments with late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta BC to edge the Red Devils toward the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
However, Ronaldo’s return has also come at a cost, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men increasingly looking like a disjointed bunch of talented individuals rather than a team.
United were on course for a fifth defeat in eight games when Atalanta led 2-0 at halftime at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Photo: AFP
A stirring second-half fightback eased the pressure slightly on Solskjaer as United went from bottom of Group F at the break to top by fulltime.
Ronaldo completed the comeback with a towering header after goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire brought the home side level.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has come under fire in the past few weeks for the detrimental impact his arrival has supposedly had on the rest of the team.
Photo: AP
Ronaldo’s lack of running off the ball has been scrutinized as a cause for United’s dreadful defensive record.
However, he is delivering at the other end, with six goals in nine appearances.
“He’s great in front of goal,” Solskjaer said. “If anyone wants to criticize him for work rate or attitude just watch this game. Watch how he runs around.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
A much-needed three points reduces the risk of crashing out at the group stage for a second consecutive season, although there remains plenty of work to do with trips to Atalanta and Villarreal still to come.
The spotlight also remains on Solskjaer ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City also to come before the international break next month.
United have taken just one point from a possible nine in the Premier League against Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester City to fall five points off the leaders.
“That first half was worrying. It looked anything but a team,” former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said of Wednesday’s match. “Can they play Liverpool like that? Never in a million years. Can you play Manchester City like that? Can you play a top Champions League team like that?”
“I don’t want to sound like a party pooper, but that first half was a major worry for me,” Scholes said.
Not for the first time this season, Solskjaer was indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea for a huge double save when Atalanta still led 2-1 inside the final 20 minutes.
Despite the Spanish goalkeeper’s return to his best form, United have still kept just one clean sheet in their past 20 games.
“We need to defend better, I know that,” Solskjaer said. “It’s perceived we are so inconsistent in general performance when you concede easy goals. Today, [we conceded] another couple of easy goals and we need to eradicate that because we are playing good teams in the next few weeks.”
Also in Group F, Villarreal, who were beaten by Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winning goal three weeks ago, won 4-1 against BSC Young Boys to lift the Europa League champions from last to second.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich and Juventus recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded.
In Group E, Bayern routed SL Benfica 4-0 with late goals, including one from Robert Lewandowski, after standout saves by Manuel Neuer in the Lisbon stadium where they won the title 14 months ago.
Barcelona finally got a win, 1-0 against Dynamo Kiev, to end some unwanted historic streaks for the club and stay in contact in the group led by Bayern.
In Group H, It was an efficient 1-0 win for Juventus against Zenit St Petersburg thanks to an 86th-minute goal by Dejan Kulusevski.
Salzburg were the other group leaders in action, beating VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 with goals from the kind of young forwards that the Austrian champions excel in nurturing then trading on.
Teenage Germany forward Karim Adeyemi scored early before 21-year-old Switzerland winger Noah Okafor scored twice in the second half.
Also in Group G, a 0-0 draw between Lille OSC and Sevilla dragged down the average goals to three per game with 24 in total one day after a 35-goal rush in the eight games on Tuesday.
Additional reporting by AP
Two women yesterday morning attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, but were detained by Greek police. The women, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old exiled Hong Konger Joey Siu (邵嵐), both US citizens, are members of the “No Beijing 2022” campaign, a statement from the New York-based organization Students for a Free Tibet said. They, and a third person, entered the archeological site as paying customers, and then Zoksang and Siu climbed some scaffolding, from which they attempted to unfurl the banner. A security officer rushed to them and took
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
It is the world’s longest certified foot race: a 4,989km run that takes participants around the same New York block 5,649 times. Thousands of people have climbed Everest — but just 49 have completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, organizers say. Runners finish more than two marathons a day for almost two months, on less than five hours of sleep a night. They cannot rely on changing scenery to keep them motivated as the route is a 883m loop on a concrete sidewalk around a high school in Jamaica, Queens. To mix things up a bit, they alternate between running clockwise
Sean Wainui, a rising star of Super Rugby with the Hamilton, New Zealand-based Chiefs, died yesterday in an automobile accident. He was 25 and the father of two children. His death was confirmed by family members and by New Zealand Rugby, which said “one of New Zealand Rugby’s tallest Totara trees has fallen.” Wainui played 44 matches for the Chiefs from 2018. He also played nine times for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and was a New Zealand Maori representative from 2015. Wainui scored five tries for the Chiefs against the New South Wales Waratahs in June, a Super Rugby record. Police said they were notified