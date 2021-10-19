Norrie, Badosa claim Indian Wells titles

‘NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE’: Spain’s Paula Badosa joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the title on her first appearance

AP, INDIAN WELLS, California





A handful of tennis’ superstars skipped the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed BNP Paribas Open. A rash of upsets sent other big names packing, too. Left standing at the end as champions were two players ranked outside the top 25.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Sunday beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, giving the tournament its first men’s winner ranked outside of the top 25 since 2010.

Paula Badosa of Spain edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), becoming just the third woman to win on her Indian Wells debut.

Spain’s Paula Badosa serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the BNP Paribas Open women’s singles final in Indian Wells, California, on Sunday. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among those skipping the tournament that was delayed two-and-half years because of the pandemic. The two-week event was also hit with a rash of upsets, including top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova.

That cleared the way for the up-and-coming Norrie and Badosa to claim the biggest titles of their young careers. They earned US$1.2 million each.

“Obviously, it was pretty miraculous that all the top guys lost,” Norrie said. “When I looked at the four semi-finalists, hmm, it’s a good opportunity here.”

Norrie, ranked world No. 26, had the only two breaks of the final set and won when Basilashvili’s backhand sailed long on match point.

Basilashvili, ranked world No. 36, was the first player from Georgia to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final.

Badosa joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the title on her first appearance.

It was Badosa’s second title of her career, having won in Belgrade earlier this year.

Norrie handled the big-hitting Basilashvili’s power off the baseline by working the angles. He broke the Georgian at love on Basilashvili’s forehand error to take the second set.

“He’s difficult, not really giving you any rhythm,” Norrie said. “I was able to get my foot in the door, able to hang around, cause some trouble in the third set.”

Basilashivili said he had “health problems” in the third set.

“I was very tight. I will not say what it is, but I did not feel good,” he said. “I did not have anything left.”

Badosa and Azarenka struggled for more than three hours, trading back-to-back service breaks five times. The last time Azarenka broke for a 5-4 lead in the third set and Badosa broke right back for a 5-5 tie.

“We were both going for our shots, really pushing each other to the max,” Azarenka said.

Badosa missed a backhand that allowed Azarenka to hold at 6-6.

Badosa dominated the tiebreaker, racing to a 6-2 lead. Azarenka dumped a forehand into the net to give Badosa match point.

Badosa cracked a forehand winner, then collapsed at the baseline. She lie face down, crying and shaking, before getting up. Azarenka came around the net and hugged the 23-year-old Spaniard.

Azarenka, a two-time major champion and former world No. 1, was seeking just her second title since 2016. She last won in 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 32-year-old from Belarus came up short in her bid to become the first woman to win Indian Wells three times, having taken the title in 2012 and 2016.

Azarenka’s season was interrupted by injuries and she made early exits in the Grand Slam events. Her best result was making the fourth round at the French Open.

“This year has been challenging a bit, but finishing on a strong note, not necessarily with the result I wanted, but with the progress I wanted to seek, that’s really positive,” Azarenka said.

Badosa beat fifth seed Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round, No. 15 Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals and No. 14 Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals — all in straight sets — to reach the final.

“The first thing I learned this week is that nothing is impossible,” Badosa said.