Cricket: Six players to keep an eye on at the T20 World Cup

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





The seventh Twenty20 World Cup is to begin in Oman and the United Arab Emirates today, with the world’s best players lining up to take the title and the headlines.

However, while cricket fans know the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam well, there are sure to be new global superstars unleashed on the world over the next 28 days.

Here are six players who are likely to play a major role as they eye the Nov. 14 final:

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a dismissal during their T20I against the West Indies at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in Saint George on June 29. Photo: AFP

ISHAN KISHAN: INDIA

India has had its share of “Little Masters” and in the 1.68m Kishan they might have uncovered another.

On his international T20 debut against England in March, the diminutive left-hander cracked a sparkling 56 from 32 deliveries, outscoring his skipper, Virat Kohli, who watched approvingly from the other end.

India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during their one-day international against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18. Photo: AFP

The 23-year-old had a slump in form during the Indian Premier League and was temporarily benched by the Mumbai Indians, but returned to hammer 50 not out against the Rajasthan Royals and 84 from 32 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the perfect warm-up for the World Cup.

TYMAL MILLS: ENGLAND

After four-and-a-half years out of international cricket, Mills, one of the best death bowlers in the game, has been recalled to the England team for the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips is bowled during their T20 match against Australia at the University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Feb. 25. Photo: AFP

A back injury when he was 22 meant that the Sussex fast bowler turned away from first-class cricket, and the lure of a Test cap, to focus purely on T20s.

Now 29, Mills, who consistently tops 145kph, starred in this year’s Blast and the Hundred, earning a call-up to replace another injured speedster Jofra Archer.

HAIDER ALI: PAKISTAN

Three months ago, it looked as if big-hitting Haider would miss out on the World Cup, having been sent home from the UAE after breaching COVID-19 restrictions and withdrawn from Pakistan’s squad to tour England and the West Indies.

However, the 21-year-old middle-order batter’s form in Pakistan’s National T20 Cup, including three unbeaten half-centuries, earned him a reprieve.

An unbeaten 91 off 53 deliveries for Northern against Babar Azam’s Central Punjab last month might have helped — it never hurts to impress the skipper.

GLENN PHILLIPS: NEW ZEALAND

T20 crowds love to see sixes, which is perhaps why they have taken a shine to Phillips, a Kiwi batter born in South Africa.

The 24-year-old big-hitter, who likes to put in 800 press-ups a day, has been clearing the ropes this year in the Blast, the Hundred, the Caribbean Premier League and most recently the IPL, where he played for Rajasthan.

A wicketkeeper by inclination, Phillips has also reinvented himself as an off-spinner and will be one of the fielders to watch around the boundary.

TABRAIZ SHAMSI: SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa’s quest for a first World Cup title has traditionally rested with their batsmen, but this time around it might be Shamsi who is the key.

A left-arm wrist-spinner with ample variations and a good googly, Shamsi only came into his own with the retirement of Imran Tahir in 2019.

Still not a household name at the age of 31, Shamsi is the highest-ranked T20I bowler in the world, having already taken a world-leading 28 wickets this year and a career economy rate of under seven runs per over.

HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI: AFGHANISTAN

With the world’s eyes focused on Afghanistan for all the wrong reasons, the pressure is on Zazai to show the ebullient brilliance of their cricketers.

The 23-year-old is pure box office. Three years ago he etched his way into the history books by hitting Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in an over in a domestic T20 match, reaching his 50 in just 12 deliveries.

In 2019, he replicated that brand of hitting as he belted a record 16 sixes in an unbeaten 162 off 62 balls against Ireland in just his fifth T20 international.

TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

The World Cup is to begin at 6pm Taiwan time today, with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in the Group stage, followed by Bangladesh against Scotland at 10pm.

Four teams from the Group stage join eight already qualified teams in the Super 12 from Saturday.

Additional reporting by staff writer