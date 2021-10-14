BASKETBALL
Nets ban Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday barred star guard Kyrie Irving from practice, as well as games in the NBA season that starts next week, because he refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose... Currently, his choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.” Due to COVID-19, New York has implemented new health and safety regulations that do not allow unvaccinated athletes to take part in practices and games. Irving could have played in road games without being vaccinated, but Marks’ statement rules that out.
RUGBY UNION
Men in tights allowed
Skinned knees could soon be a thing of the past in rugby after the sport’s governing body amended its laws to allow players at all levels to wear tights or leggings during games. Law 4 of the sport, which covers players’ clothing, previously only permitted women to wear “cotton blend tights or leggings, with single inside seam under their shorts and socks,” but it has now been extended to all participants with immediate effect, World Rugby said on Tuesday. The amendment has been implemented on “welfare and accessibility grounds,” amid the increasing use of artificial surfaces. “With some players susceptible to abrasions on artificial surfaces, the decision gives players the option to wear tights or leggings as a preventative measure, maximizing access to the game,” World Rugby said. “World Rugby will also work with unions and registered artificial turf providers to ensure that rigorous best-practice maintenance programs are observed.”
GOLF
Hornets attack J.R. Smith
J.R. Smith on Tuesday stepped into a hornets’ nest in his first college golf tournament and it had nothing to do with his high score. The 36-year-old two-time NBA champion was literally stung by hornets while completing his round for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on the second day of the Elon Phoenix Invitational. That could not have helped with the nerves he experienced when the competition began on Monday, lining up tee shots as a 36-year-old freshman walk-on playing his first college golf tournament. “I was nervous, I was,” said Smith, who shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and then a seven-over 78 in Round 2. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
OLYMPICS
‘No IOC challenge for China’
International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates yesterday swatted aside suggestions that China should be challenged over its human rights record ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Asked about the treatment of the Uighur minority in China, Coates said the body has no mandate to act. “We are not a world government. We have to respect the sovereignty of the countries who are hosting the games,” Coates told an event in his native Australia. “We have no ability to go into a country and tell them what to do ... it’s not our remit.”
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
One player took off from the airport, while another jumped out the window of his hotel room. In all, of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team who arrived in Mexico for the under-23 World Cup, only about half came home. This year, a record number of players have defected from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national pastime, but which is enduring its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The mass defection is “unprecedented in the history of baseball,” said Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has written a book on the phenomenon. The player who jumped from his