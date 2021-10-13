Marcel Hug, the men’s wheelchair champion at the 125th Boston Marathon, will always remember the words that locals recite when discussing the final mile of the race: “Right onto Hereford, left onto Boylston.”
Too bad for Hug, he did not make that right turn.
Instead, he followed the lead vehicle up Commonwealth Avenue before heading back onto Hereford Street.
Photo: AFP
Hug was on a record pace on Monday morning and earned US$25,000 with his fifth Boston Marathon title, but he lost out on a US$50,000 bonus that comes with any course record.
The 35-year-old Swiss wound up finishing in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 11 seconds.
He set the course record of 1:18:04 in 2017.
“I would say it cost me 20 seconds and it should have been possible to get the record, for sure,” he said.
“It should not have happened. It’s my fault,” he said. “I was just focusing on my performance. I didn’t think about that. It’s sad, but it happens.”
T-shirts are sold capturing that final-mile phrase of the race, coming in the traditional blue and yellow that stretch across the Boylston Street finish line.
“I went straight behind the lead car instead of a right turn,” Hug said.
Hug was part of Swiss sweep in the wheelchair divisions. Manuela Schar, 36, won the women’s division at 1:35:21 and earned US$25,000.
“Yeah, that makes the race even better,” she said. “It was great to do it with Marcel.”
The victory ended up being somewhat bittersweet for Hug.
“It’s a little both — it’s a mixture,” he said when asked if he was disappointed or happy with the victory. “At the moment, I’m really upset. I hope in an hour, two hours, I’ll feel more happy. I know the performance was good, I’m very happy, very satisfied.”
However, it is a costly turn that he will remember.
“It’s my fault,” he said. “I should go right, but I followed the car.”
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia