Delirious fans outside St James’ Park on Thursday welcomed the announcement of Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium with beer, hugs and chants of “we’ve got our club back.”
The purchase brought to an end the deeply unpopular reign of owner Mike Ashley, who had long ceased to be a fan favorite over what most saw as a lack of investment at the club.
“Yesssssssss. We can dare to hope again,” former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer, who was a vocal critic of the Ashley administration, wrote on Twitter.
Photo: Reuters
In a letter addressed to the new owners, Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust chairman Greg Tomlinson said that for the first time in many years fans believed that their desire for an ambitious Newcastle could now become a reality.
“We admire your desire and tenacity to buy our football club despite the protracted issues with the Premier League ... we look forward to working with you to rejuvenate one of the greatest clubs in England,” Tomlinson wrote.
Other famous Geordie fans, such as TV stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, expressed excitement at the takeover, while lifelong Newcastle supporter and podcaster Taylor Payne heralded a “new dawn” at the club.
Non-governmental organizations condemned Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “sportswash” its human rights record.
“This is against the backdrop of a strategy by Saudi Arabia to use sports teams, athletes and major sporting events in the country to distract from its national human rights crises,” Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden said. “Given the Saudi Arabian government’s poor human rights record, this is a wake-up call to fans, broadcasters and players that sports should not be a tool for erasing human rights abuse.”
The Saudi Arabian government denies allegations of human rights abuses, and says it is protecting national security from extremists and external actors.
Earlier on Thursday, Amnesty International urged the English Premier League to change its owners’ and directors’ test to address human rights issues and prevent “sportswashing.”
“The phrase ‘human rights’ doesn’t even appear in the owners’ and directors’ test despite English football supposedly adhering to FIFA standards,” Amnesty said. “We’ve sent the Premier League a suggested new human rights-compliant test and we reiterate our call on them to overhaul their standards on this.”
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
ARGENTINA FALL: While there was a frenetic final few minutes of the night’s second Test, Australia earlier built a commanding lead that left the Pumas too much to do Elton Jantjies yesterday kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast. The lead changed four times in a frenetic final five minutes, but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts. “Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We’re looking forward to coming home tomorrow,” South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi said. The All Blacks
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
When the drugs police slapped the handcuffs on him in Naples last month, Anthony de Avila was wearing the colors of America de Cali, the Colombian club where he became a star. The former international’s arrest and conviction in Italy should be shocking, but it is just the latest chapter in an old and sordid romance between soccer and drug trafficking in Colombia. Nicknamed “Pitufo,” Spanish for “Smurf,” because he is just 1.54m tall, De Avila was a class act on the field, playing 54 times for Colombia. He spent most of his club career at America and remains the club’s all-time top