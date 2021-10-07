The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today.
Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates.
The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing that it was suspending manager Henry Von, and dismissing Chen Hao-wei, Yu Chia-huang, Pai Shao-yu and Tuan Hsuan.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Football Association
The trio reached Buriram earlier this week, in time to complete COVID-19 quarantine procedures, the CTFA said.
The CTFA last week reviewed an investigation into reports that players had disregarded COVID-19 prevention regulations by going out to drink twice on one day in August and once last month.
The news is a big blow to the national squad, which needs stability and good leadership after losing all eight matches, scoring no competition points and placing last in Group B of the AFC Asia Zone qualifiers for next year’s FIFA World Cup.
Von only took on the job in February last year, replacing Louis Lancaster, who was dismissed in December 2019.
Von’s assistant, Yeh Hsien-chung, is to serve as interim manager for the team’s two playoff matches against Indonesia at the Buriram Stadium.
The second game is sceduled for Monday at 9pm.
Von did not control the players under his charge and did not handle disciplinary problems properly, which might have led to further drinking incidents while the team trained in Kaohsiung over the past two months, the CTFA said.
However, Von hit back, saying that some of the allegations were not true and he was denied the opportunity to give an explanation.
He had asked for a more thorough internal probe, so that he and the players could present evidence and give their side of story, he said.
Von slammed the CTFA, saying that its actions would disrupt the players and staff ahead of important international matches.
It would negatively impact player confidence and team morale, he said.
Despite his dismissal, Von has asked fans to support to Taiwan.
He also asked the players not to quit, saying that anything can happen in a game, and Taiwanese soccer must move forward.
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion
NEARING A COMEBACK: After losses to Australia and China earlier in the week, Taiwan made an explosive return defeating the Philippines 93-52 on Wednesday South Korea yesterday dashed the hopes of the Taiwan women’s national basketball team to reach the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals in a nail-biting playoff game in Amman. Taiwan refused to let South Korea build a large lead throughout the game at Prince Hamza Hall, playing catchup as long as they could before falling 80-74. Taiwan was down 45-36 at the end of the first half, but entered the third quarter fighting, pushing to within two points. In the final 19 seconds of the quarter, forward Lin Wen-yu initiated a steal that sent guard Chen Wei-an up for a failed layup, which Han
ARGENTINA FALL: While there was a frenetic final few minutes of the night’s second Test, Australia earlier built a commanding lead that left the Pumas too much to do Elton Jantjies yesterday kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast. The lead changed four times in a frenetic final five minutes, but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts. “Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We’re looking forward to coming home tomorrow,” South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi said. The All Blacks
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing