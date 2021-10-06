ATP to investigate abuse allegations against Zverev

Reuters





The ATP has launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against German tennis player Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, the men’s tennis governing body said in a statement on Monday.

In an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25, former tennis player Sharypova said Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

The world No. 4 and Olympic gold medalist has repeatedly denied the allegations and no charges have been brought.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates winning gold in the men’s singles tennis at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Aug. 1. The ATP has opened an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against him. Photo: Reuters

“I have always been in full support of the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy,” Zverev said in a statement on Monday. “Moreover, I welcome the ATP investigation in the matter, and have been asking the ATP to initiate an independent investigation for months.”

The 24-year-old Zverev has “categorically and unequivocally” denied having abused Sharypova and said on Aug. 27 that his lawyers had initiated legal action against the author of the allegations.

Slate issued a statement saying it stood by its “fair and accurate reporting.”

The ATP said an internal investigation is “currently under way” into the allegations concerning Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.

“The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them,” ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli said in a statement.