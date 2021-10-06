West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer on Monday produced a match-winning cameo as the Delhi Capitals edged out the Chennai Super Kings by three wickets to take the lead on the IPL table.
Chasing 137 for victory, Delhi depended on a brisk 39 by Shikhar Dhawan and Hetmyer’s 18-ball 28 to achieve their target with two balls to spare in Dubai.
“Very important for me to finish games,” the left-handed Hetmyer said. “I tell the guys that is what I am paid for, and I try to finish as many games as possible.”
Spinner Axar Patel set up the win with impressive figures of 2-18 as Delhi kept Chennai down to 136-5 despite an unbeaten 55 by Ambati Rayudu.
Delhi, who inched closer to a top-two finish in the league stage, made Chennai slip to second, while Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore remain third. All three teams have made the playoffs.
Finishing in the top two gives the teams a second chance among the four teams to make the finals on Oct. 15.
“Not a bad birthday present, but in the end we made it tough for us,” said Delhi captain Rishabh Pant, who turned 24 on Monday. “Absolutely big win, and want to be absolutely sure we finish in the top two.”
Delhi were in trouble at 99-6 after pace bowler Shardul Thakur struck twice in an over to send back Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhawan back to the dugout.
No. 7 Hetmyer then stood firm and smashed Dwayne Bravo for two boundaries in one over and hit a six off Josh Hazlewood in the next to ease the pressure.
Bravo got Patel out in the final over, but new man Kagiso Rabada hit the winning runs to take Delhi to 20 points in 13 matches.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion
NEARING A COMEBACK: After losses to Australia and China earlier in the week, Taiwan made an explosive return defeating the Philippines 93-52 on Wednesday South Korea yesterday dashed the hopes of the Taiwan women’s national basketball team to reach the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals in a nail-biting playoff game in Amman. Taiwan refused to let South Korea build a large lead throughout the game at Prince Hamza Hall, playing catchup as long as they could before falling 80-74. Taiwan was down 45-36 at the end of the first half, but entered the third quarter fighting, pushing to within two points. In the final 19 seconds of the quarter, forward Lin Wen-yu initiated a steal that sent guard Chen Wei-an up for a failed layup, which Han
ARGENTINA FALL: While there was a frenetic final few minutes of the night’s second Test, Australia earlier built a commanding lead that left the Pumas too much to do Elton Jantjies yesterday kicked a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa snapped a three-match losing streak in dramatic fashion with a 31-29 win over New Zealand in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship on Australia’s Gold Coast. The lead changed four times in a frenetic final five minutes, but the Springboks kept their nerve to deliver Jantjies the opportunity to secure a famous victory from in front of the posts. “Thank you to the people back home for not giving up on us. We’re looking forward to coming home tomorrow,” South Africa skipper Siya Kolisi said. The All Blacks