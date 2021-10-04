Sahith Theegala, chasing his first US PGA title, on Saturday fired a bogey-free five-under-par 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Taiwan’s C.T. Pan trailing by just four strokes.
The 23-year-old American, a rookie making only his 15th US PGA start, stood on 18-under 198 after 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
“It’s pretty unreal,” Theegala said. “Pretty cool.”
Photo: AP
Pan was tied with five others at 10th place with 202. He managed to match his round two performance, again firing a five-under-par 67, marked by an impressive six birdies on holes one, two, six, 11, 14 and 15.
In the first round, he shot a four-under-par 68, again with six birdies, tempered by two bogeys.
His second round performance was flawless, with birdies on holes five, six and 14, and an eagle on three.
At the LPGA ShopRite Classic in Galloway, New Jersey, Ko Jin-young and Park In-bee set the stage for a South Korean shoot-out, firing second-round 65s to share a two-stroke lead after the second round.
Taiwan’s Min Lee was tied for 21st place after again shooting a two-under-par 69. She had birdies on the third, sixth, ninth and 18th holes, with bogeys on holes 1 and 11.
Compatriots Hsu Wei-ling and Cheng Ssu-Chia failed to make the cut for the third round.
Additional reporting by staff reporter
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion