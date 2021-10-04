Rookie Theegala seizes PGA lead, Pan closes in

AFP, WASHINGTON





Sahith Theegala, chasing his first US PGA title, on Saturday fired a bogey-free five-under-par 67 to grab a one-stroke lead in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, with Taiwan’s C.T. Pan trailing by just four strokes.

The 23-year-old American, a rookie making only his 15th US PGA start, stood on 18-under 198 after 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

“It’s pretty unreal,” Theegala said. “Pretty cool.”

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan watches his drive from the second tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Pan was tied with five others at 10th place with 202. He managed to match his round two performance, again firing a five-under-par 67, marked by an impressive six birdies on holes one, two, six, 11, 14 and 15.

In the first round, he shot a four-under-par 68, again with six birdies, tempered by two bogeys.

His second round performance was flawless, with birdies on holes five, six and 14, and an eagle on three.

At the LPGA ShopRite Classic in Galloway, New Jersey, Ko Jin-young and Park In-bee set the stage for a South Korean shoot-out, firing second-round 65s to share a two-stroke lead after the second round.

Taiwan’s Min Lee was tied for 21st place after again shooting a two-under-par 69. She had birdies on the third, sixth, ninth and 18th holes, with bogeys on holes 1 and 11.

Compatriots Hsu Wei-ling and Cheng Ssu-Chia failed to make the cut for the third round.

Additional reporting by staff reporter