Lisa Baird, who was under fire for her handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a head coach, resigned on Friday as commissioner of the top US professional women’s soccer league.
Baird’s decision was announced in a statement posted on the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) Twitter account and came just hours after she said that the league was calling off this weekend’s matches across the US.
“The National Women’s Soccer League on Friday has received and accepted Lisa Baird’s resignation as its commissioner,” the league said.
Photo: Reuters
The decision to remove Baird was made by the league’s board of directors, ESPN reported.
No replacement has been announced.
Baird’s resignation came a day after the North Carolina Courage fired head coach Paul Riley for what the team called “very serious allegations of misconduct.”
“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” Baird said earlier on Friday before she resigned. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling.”
“Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect,” she said.
Riley’s dismissal came after The Athletic Web site detailed wide-ranging sexual misconduct by the 58-year-old Englishman spanning multiple teams and leagues since 2010.
Riley was the second NWSL coach to be dismissed this week after the league terminated Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke’s contract following an investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.
US internationals Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who have criticized the league’s handling of the Riley allegations.
“Bottom line: Protect your players. Do the right thing NWSL,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.
“Men, protecting men, who are abusing women. I’ll say it again, men, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN,” Rapinoe wrote. “Burn it all down. Let all their heads roll.”
Meanwhile, FIFA’s judicial bodies opened an investigation into the sexual harassment scandal.
FIFA said that it was “deeply concerned” by the case and would seek further details from US soccer authorities about the issues raised.
“Due to the severity and seriousness of the allegations being made by players, we can confirm that FIFA’s judicial bodies are actively looking into the matter and have opened a preliminary investigation,” FIFA said in a statement. “As part of this, FIFA will be reaching out to the respective parties, including US Soccer and NWSL, for further information about the various safeguarding concerns and allegations of abuse that have been raised.”
Additional reporting by AP
