Men’s table tennis team bag silver for Taiwan in Qatar

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Friday finished second in the men’s portion of the Asian Table Tennis Championships after losing to South Korea 1-3, tying their best record in the category.

The team — comprising Chuang Chih-yuan, Chen Chien-an and Feng Yi-hsin — lost in the best-of-five match series, grabbing a silver medal for the third time after similar wins in 2000 and 2003.

At the Games in Doha, Chen first lost to world No. 12 Jang Woo-jin 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11.

World No. 27 Chuang leveled the series against Lee Sang-su, winning 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8 in the second game, but Feng lost to An Jae-hyun 10-12, 9-11, 12-14.

In the critical fourth game, Chuang lost to Jang 9-11, 7- 11, 5-11.

The championships, which began on Tuesday and run for one week, this year marked Taiwan’s 13th consecutive entry into the men’s semi-finals.

Taiwan on Thursday beat Singapore 3-0 and on Friday downed Japan 3-2

In the men’s singles yesterday, Taiwan’s Huang Yan-cheng lost 10-12, 4-11, 9-11 in the round of 128 against Ali Alkhadrawi of Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Sports Arena.

In the men’s doubles, Feng and Sun Chia-hung were eliminated in the round of 32, losing 1-11, 11-4, 2-11, 6-11 against Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea.

In the women’s doubles, Chen Szu-Yu and Li Yu-jhun lost 9-11, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11 to Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee of India in the round of 16.