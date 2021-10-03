Taiwan on Friday finished second in the men’s portion of the Asian Table Tennis Championships after losing to South Korea 1-3, tying their best record in the category.
The team — comprising Chuang Chih-yuan, Chen Chien-an and Feng Yi-hsin — lost in the best-of-five match series, grabbing a silver medal for the third time after similar wins in 2000 and 2003.
At the Games in Doha, Chen first lost to world No. 12 Jang Woo-jin 8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11.
World No. 27 Chuang leveled the series against Lee Sang-su, winning 11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8 in the second game, but Feng lost to An Jae-hyun 10-12, 9-11, 12-14.
In the critical fourth game, Chuang lost to Jang 9-11, 7- 11, 5-11.
The championships, which began on Tuesday and run for one week, this year marked Taiwan’s 13th consecutive entry into the men’s semi-finals.
Taiwan on Thursday beat Singapore 3-0 and on Friday downed Japan 3-2
In the men’s singles yesterday, Taiwan’s Huang Yan-cheng lost 10-12, 4-11, 9-11 in the round of 128 against Ali Alkhadrawi of Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Sports Arena.
In the men’s doubles, Feng and Sun Chia-hung were eliminated in the round of 32, losing 1-11, 11-4, 2-11, 6-11 against Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea.
In the women’s doubles, Chen Szu-Yu and Li Yu-jhun lost 9-11, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11 to Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee of India in the round of 16.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion