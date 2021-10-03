RC Lens on Friday cut Paris Saint-Germain’s lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points with a 2-0 win over Stade de Reims, although their fans were forced to stay away.
Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, scored both of Lens’ goals as they moved to 18 points.
PSG lead with 24 points from eight games and have a game in hand among the rest of the weekend’s matches.
Lens were playing their second home match at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis behind closed doors following crowd trouble last month in the local derby with Lille OSC.
Kalimuendo, just 19, opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime from the penalty spot after a red card handed to Reims teenage winger Hugo Ekitike for dangerous play.
Kalimuendo added his second in the 52nd minute as Lens bounced back from a 1-0 loss to RC Strasbourg Alsace in their last, crowdless, home game.
“We were in control. Obviously, with the penalty and the red card, it helped us to intensify our control,” Lens coach Franck Haise said. “To be second in the table heading into the international break, with an average of two points per game, it’s beautiful.”
SERIE A
AP, CAGLIARI, Sardinia
American midfielder Gianluca Busio on Friday scored a late equalizer to earn promoted Venezia a 1-1 draw against Cagliari.
Busio, one of three Americans at Venezia, saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage-time for his first Serie A goal.
The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina.
He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City.
Keita Balde put Cagliari in front with a header early on to become the top Senegalese scorer in the league’s history with his 40th — overtaking Khouma Babacar (39 goals), who now plays in Turkey.
LA LIGA
AP, BILBAO, Spain
Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia on Friday scored to make amends for a squandered penalty and lead a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves on a record-setting night for teammate Inaki Williams.
Williams set a La Liga record with his 203rd consecutive appearance by playing the match at San Mames Stadium.
The Bilbao striker has not missed a league match for any reason since April 2016.
The prior mark was held by former Real Sociedad player Juan Larranaga.
In the early game yesterday, CA Osasuna defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.
BUNDESLIGA
AP, BERLIN
Cologne’s on Friday completed a 3-1 come-from-behind win over promoted SpVgg Greuther Furth.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion