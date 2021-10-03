Ahead of their draw against Everton yesterday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday dismissed England coach Gareth Southgate’s questions over Jadon Sancho’s form and said that the winger would soon be a “top player.”
Southgate named Sancho in his squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but said that the 21-year-old’s selection was “probably not” deserved if based on his performances over the past few weeks.
Sancho flourished at Borussia Dortmund, but has struggled for game time at United following his ￡73 million (US$98.88 million) transfer in the summer and has drawn criticism for some of his performances.
Photo: Reuters
However, Solskjaer defended Sancho, praising his display in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League group stage.
He did not play yesterday.
“Was that interview [with Southgate] done before Wednesday night?” Solskjaer asked. “Jadon was exceptional, he was electric, the crowd loved him.”
“I think he felt that connection with the crowd, and that is what we want from him, to be direct, positive, go past players numerous times,” he said.
Sancho played a limited role in England’s run to the UEFA European Championship final in the summer and missed World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland with an injury.
He has yet to score for United, having started only two of his five Premier League games and featured three times in the EFL Cup.
“Yeah he’s not scored yet, but that night I thought: ‘Yeah that’s Jadon’ and we’re going to see loads of that,” Solskjaer said. “And Gareth has also said it’s important Jadon knows they believe in him. They have invested time in him. He will be a top player. Performances are going to come.”
At Old Trafford yesterday, United and Everton drew 1-1.
Anthony Martial scored for the hosts in the 43rd minute.
Andros Townsend equalized in the 65th minute.
Additional reporting by staff writer
