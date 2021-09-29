UEFA ends action against three Super League rebels

Reuters, MANCHESTER, England





UEFA has nullified disciplinary action against breakaway European Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus after a Madrid court ruled that European soccer’s governing body should not sanction the rebel clubs.

UEFA had opened a probe against the three clubs, but in June it suspended proceedings after being notified by Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

The latest step from UEFA was to declare that the proceedings were nullified.

“Following the stay of proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF, in the matter related to a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so called ‘Super League,’ the UEFA Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void, as if the proceedings had never been opened,” UEFA’s appeals body said in a statement.

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project which unraveled when all six English clubs, as well as Inter, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, withdrew.

Proceedings have continued in a Madrid court to stop UEFA from punishing the clubs who tried to break away from the established European soccer structures, including UEFA’s Champions League.

In July, the 17th Mercantile Court of Madrid ordered that all financial and sporting penalties against the founding members of the Super League should be dropped, including monies due to be paid to UEFA by the nine other clubs who had initially been part of the project.

UEFA said that it “remains confident in and will continue to defend its position in all the relevant jurisdictions.”