This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova.
The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops.
The territory is effectively run by the Sheriff holding company that sports a five-pointed sheriff’s star as its logo.
Photo: AP
Owned by a former Soviet police officer, Viktor Gushan, the conglomerate controls businesses ranging from a cognac distillery and caviar farm, to supermarket and gasoline station chains — and the soccer club is making waves in Europe.
“Viktor Gushan is the person with the most influence here, both in politics and economics,” said Anatoly Dirun, director of the Tiraspol School of Political Studies.
Dirun, a former member of the ruling Renewal Party financed by Sheriff, said that besides business, Gushan’s people also hold all of the main leadership posts in the breakaway region, from parliament to the prime minister’s seat to the presidency.
Photo: AFP
Gushan founded Sheriff in 1993 with fellow police officer Ilya Kazmaly. The two 59-year-olds spent the following years buying up former Soviet factories — and fighting off competitors.
Helping lead Transnistria’s so-called “privatization” — the selling off of Soviet-era state-owned businesses to private owners — in the 1990s and early 2000s was Valery Litskay, the separatist state’s former foreign minister and chief adviser to its first self-styled president.
“Sheriff won the competition,” Litskay said, adding that they offered “the best prices and guarantees” that the factories would “continue running.”
The former official said the company has a “very dark criminal history,” adding that they had a “tough fight” with competitors.
“If you go to our cemeteries, you will see whole alleys of bandits,” he said.
Gushan, Sheriff’s cofounder and president, declined an interview request.
Litskay said the region’s leadership “did not track who killed whom,” adding: “Yes, it’s not very pretty, but that’s the reality of economic life.”
It is “better to have a corporation of police” than a “corporation of bandits,” he said.
As they rose to power, the police officers launched new businesses.
In 1997, they founded FC Sheriff, who earlier this month shocked Shakhtar Donetsk in their first group stage game and today face Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Dubbing Transnistria “Sheriff Republic,” investigative nonprofit RISE Moldova found that by 2015 one-third of all the money from the separatist enclave’s budget was paid to companies owned by Sheriff.
Its companies export goods ranging from textiles to construction materials across Europe and caviar as far as the US and Japan.
Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky, whose presidential campaign was financed by Sheriff, hails the company as the region’s “main taxpayer.”
“They create new jobs, they invest,” he said. “They are a reliable partner, they can be trusted.”
Their monopoly might not be a boon for Transnistria.
The region is hemorrhaging young people, with its population halving to as low as 250,000 from about 500,000 during the Soviet era, according to several estimates.
The main reason, analysts say, is Transnistria’s average wage of US$250 to US$300 per month — lower than the rest of Moldova.
In a 2006 referendum, 97 percent of Transnistria’s population wanted the region to join Russia.
Now there is a “diversification of choice among the youth,” said Andrei Mospanov, deputy director of the Tiraspol-based ISPIRR think tank.
Like all of his older friends, Mospanov, 17, said he plans to leave to attend university in Russia or Chisinau.
“I don’t see any development in Transnistria,” he said.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said she wants her country to join the EU and demanded Russian troops leave Transnistria.
The breakaway region still affirms its allegiance to Moscow. In Tiraspol, a billboard reads: “Russia in our hearts,” while a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs on a wall in Krasnoselsky’s offices.
Negotiations on ending the frozen conflict have stalled for years — and insiders say that is because the leadership is happy with things just as they are.
“Russia gives us free gas and troops, and they get their point of influence” on Europe, Litskay said.
“We are very happy with the status quo,” he added.
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics
OUTCLASSED: Despite lacking height, weight and reach advantages, Oleksandr Usyk proved too elusive for Anthony Joshua and landed much cleaner punches Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard, with a stunning display that led to a unanimous decision in front of a sellout crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a master class to silence the vast majority of the 67,000 fans who packed into the huge arena. Usyk — giving away height, weight and reach to the champion — proved too elusive for Joshua throughout an enthralling contest and landed the much cleaner shots, finishing with a flurry in round 12 as he went in search