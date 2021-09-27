Every weekend, fighters from around Afghanistan gather on a public field in the capital to pit their skills against each other in a sport that is a mix of judo and wrestling.
The informal gatherings attract big partisan crowds, with fans cheering for their favorites — usually someone from their home district — and jeering those they want to see lose.
“I have been fighting for 17 years,” said Mohammad Atef, a well-built 31-year-old from Samangan Province in northern Afghanistan, after disposing of his opponent with an expert throw. “It is popular in Samangan, Kunduz, Baghlan — and there are many famous wrestlers in Sheberghan, too.”
Photo: AFP
Judo and wresting are particularly popular in the north, with villages and districts producing local champions that they put forward for regional contests and even national glory.
The discipline that the Afghans exhibit on the dusty field is a mix of both, with referees to make sure an obscure set of rules is followed and to declare a winner.
Bouts are usually settled quickly — a fight rarely lasts longer than one or two minutes — with opponents giving each other a sporting hug no matter the result.
“Today, my competitor was from Kunduz,” Atef said after disposing of his rival with an acrobatic throw. “I used a spiral technique and I finally defeated him.”
Matches are made by promoters who choose opponents based on a combination of weight and record.
There is a small purse for the winner and although gambling is officially banned by the Taliban, it is clear that side bets are made on the bouts — with money furtively changing hands between spectators after each fight.
Hekmat, a 21-year-old also from Samangan, is just starting his career and was beaming after his first victory of the weekend.
“It is about 10 years that I am wrestling ... from childhood,” he said. “I have just come to Kabul in recent months after I have wrestled in other provinces and districts.”
There was no sign of the Taliban in the crowd gathered in Kabul — those present said that the group eschews physical contests.
“We organize this ourselves,” one referee said. “This is not for the Taliban.”
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics
TWO TRIES: A Codie Taylor break led to a Will Jordan try, to which South Africa replied through Sbu Nkosi following a George Bridge mistake under a high ball A late Jordie Barrett penalty yesterday saw New Zealand clinch the Rugby Championship with an “ugly” 19-17 victory over South Africa in the 100th Test between the teams. In a tough game with a high error count in Townsville, the All Blacks led 13-11 at halftime and both sides traded penalties through the second period until Barrett landed the killer blow from 43m with two minutes remaining. It gave the unbeaten All Blacks an unassailable lead in the Rugby Championship with one round remaining. “If ever you’re going to take an ugly win, we’ll take that,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “Clearly