Two Argentine couples on Saturday won the world’s biggest tango competition, held in Buenos Aires at the end of a festival that paid tribute to late legendary soccer player and long-time tango fan Diego Maradona.
Held through a combination of in-person and virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s world tango dance championship involved about 800 dancers from 25 countries.
The finals were staged in front of the illuminated Buenos Aires Obelisk at the heart of the Argentine capital.
Photo: AP
Couple Emmanuel Casel and Yanina Muzyka won the “stage tango” category, while Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra were crowned winners of the “salon” category.
Throughout the competition, songs and dances paid homage to Argentine sports great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60.
Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, the captain of Argentina’s 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning team had recorded tango songs as an amateur singer and was known to show off his dancing skills at parties.
Photo: AFP
The competition coincided with the reopening of Buenos Aires’ famed milongas, or tango salons, after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to close down for 18 months.
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics
TWO TRIES: A Codie Taylor break led to a Will Jordan try, to which South Africa replied through Sbu Nkosi following a George Bridge mistake under a high ball A late Jordie Barrett penalty yesterday saw New Zealand clinch the Rugby Championship with an “ugly” 19-17 victory over South Africa in the 100th Test between the teams. In a tough game with a high error count in Townsville, the All Blacks led 13-11 at halftime and both sides traded penalties through the second period until Barrett landed the killer blow from 43m with two minutes remaining. It gave the unbeaten All Blacks an unassailable lead in the Rugby Championship with one round remaining. “If ever you’re going to take an ugly win, we’ll take that,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “Clearly