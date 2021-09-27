Argentines win tango titles after Maradona tributes

AFP, BUENOS AIRES





Two Argentine couples on Saturday won the world’s biggest tango competition, held in Buenos Aires at the end of a festival that paid tribute to late legendary soccer player and long-time tango fan Diego Maradona.

Held through a combination of in-person and virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s world tango dance championship involved about 800 dancers from 25 countries.

The finals were staged in front of the illuminated Buenos Aires Obelisk at the heart of the Argentine capital.

Gaston Gatti and Hebe Hernandez compete in the stage category final of the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Couple Emmanuel Casel and Yanina Muzyka won the “stage tango” category, while Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra were crowned winners of the “salon” category.

Throughout the competition, songs and dances paid homage to Argentine sports great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60.

Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, the captain of Argentina’s 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning team had recorded tango songs as an amateur singer and was known to show off his dancing skills at parties.

A flag with a picture of late Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona and the phrase “Always Maradona” hangs in the Monumental Stadium while Argentina celebrate their win against Bolivia in their South American qualifier for the FIFA World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 9. Photo: AFP

The competition coincided with the reopening of Buenos Aires’ famed milongas, or tango salons, after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to close down for 18 months.