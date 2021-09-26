For once, Robert Lewandowski did not score a goal, as the Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when he failed to get a goal their 3-1 win against SpVgg Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga.
Lewandowski, who hit the crossbar in the 40th minute, also missed out on equaling Gerd Muller’s record of scoring in 16 Bundesliga games in a row.
Lewandowski’s 19-game run includes matches in the league, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League going back to a 3-3 draw against DSC Arminia Bielefeld on Feb. 15.
Photo: Reuters
Furth, who had not won any of their opening five Bundesliga games since promotion, made a reasonable start, but were caught cold when Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 10th minute.
Canadian international Alphonso Davies set off on a counterattack down the left wing and his cross took a kind deflection for Muller to dispatch the ball in off the right post from outside the penalty area.
Joshua Kimmich’s second goal for Bayern in the 31st minute was similar, this time Leroy Sane providing the cross.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Furth’s defenders allowed the Bayern players too much space — although not enough for Lewandowski.
The home team were given a lifeline in the 48th minute when Benjamin Pavard was sent off for a bad challenge on midfielder Julian Green, who would have been through on goal.
However, Bayern still had enough offensive power to extend their lead in the 68th minute, when Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own-goal under pressure from Lewandowski, who looked disappointed not to have netted himself.
Cedric Itten got a consolation goal for Furth in the 87th minute.
Bayern consolidated top spot after taking the league lead with a 7-0 rout of another promoted team, VfL Bochum, last weekend.
“We’re happy with how it’s going, but we mustn’t lose touch — it’s about always taking the next step. That’s the most fun, to keep improving,” Muller said after scoring his second league goal of the season. “In the end it’s a sport based on results ... especially in Germany, especially for us, the results are going our way. So nobody has anything to complain about, but we mustn’t lose touch with our own development.”
LA LIGA
AP, MADRID
The troubles for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman keep piling up on Friday after he received a two-match ban for complaining at the end of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw against Cadiz in La Liga the day before.
The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and increased the pressure on Koeman.
Koeman was sent off deep into stoppage-time for complaints directed at the fourth official.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation ruled that this merited a tougher two-game suspension than the automatic one-game ban for a red card.
Koeman will miss Barcelona’s home match against Levante UD in La Liga today, as well as the team’s visit to defending champions Atletico Madrid next weekend.
One of the reasons that upset the Dutch coach was the sending off of midfielder Frenkie de Jong after a second yellow card earlier in the match.
Barcelona argued that De Jong touched the ball before contacting his opponent and should not have been booked.
“In this country, they send you off for nothing,” Koeman said.
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics