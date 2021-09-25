Police make arrests after Ligue 1 rocked by violence

AFP, PARIS





French police made arrests on Thursday and soccer authorities held an emergency meeting after a series of violent incidents involving supporters during midweek Ligue 1 matches.

A bus carrying Girondins de Bordeaux supporters to Wednesday’s game against Montpellier Herault in southern France was attacked with stones as it drove from the airport, leaving 16 people with minor injuries.

Another match on Wednesday between Angers SCO and Olympique de Marseille at Angers’ Stade Raymond Kopa was interrupted when supporters invaded the pitch and threw flares.

At the final whistle of the 0-0 draw, a group of Marseille supporters left the area of the stadium reserved for visiting fans and tried to confront their Angers counterparts before stadium security staff regained control.

Two Marseille supporters were arrested for their role in those incidents, prosecutors said.

French Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, who also has overall responsibility for sports, described the incidents as the result of “unacceptable hooliganism” and called for tough action from Ligue 1.

“There are people who should be banned from stadiums in the future as soon as they come out with this kind of behavior,” Blanquer told LCI television.

Later on Thursday, league officials ordered one of the stands at the Stade Raymond Kopa to be closed for the home game against Metz on Oct. 3, while Marseille fans were banned from the stadium at Lille OSC on the same date after officials ordered the closure of the visiting fans’ section.

The latest incidents come after riot police on Saturday had to intervene when the northern derby between Racing Club de Lens and Lille was temporarily halted by a pitch invasion after the first half.