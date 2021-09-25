French police made arrests on Thursday and soccer authorities held an emergency meeting after a series of violent incidents involving supporters during midweek Ligue 1 matches.
A bus carrying Girondins de Bordeaux supporters to Wednesday’s game against Montpellier Herault in southern France was attacked with stones as it drove from the airport, leaving 16 people with minor injuries.
Another match on Wednesday between Angers SCO and Olympique de Marseille at Angers’ Stade Raymond Kopa was interrupted when supporters invaded the pitch and threw flares.
At the final whistle of the 0-0 draw, a group of Marseille supporters left the area of the stadium reserved for visiting fans and tried to confront their Angers counterparts before stadium security staff regained control.
Two Marseille supporters were arrested for their role in those incidents, prosecutors said.
French Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer, who also has overall responsibility for sports, described the incidents as the result of “unacceptable hooliganism” and called for tough action from Ligue 1.
“There are people who should be banned from stadiums in the future as soon as they come out with this kind of behavior,” Blanquer told LCI television.
Later on Thursday, league officials ordered one of the stands at the Stade Raymond Kopa to be closed for the home game against Metz on Oct. 3, while Marseille fans were banned from the stadium at Lille OSC on the same date after officials ordered the closure of the visiting fans’ section.
The latest incidents come after riot police on Saturday had to intervene when the northern derby between Racing Club de Lens and Lille was temporarily halted by a pitch invasion after the first half.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including