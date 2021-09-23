Pace bowler Kartik Tyagi on Tuesday defended four off the last over as Rajasthan Royals edged out Punjab Kings by two runs in an IPL thriller.
Needing 18 off 18 balls, Punjab lost their way, and Tyagi gave away just one run and took two wickets in the 20th over to keep the opposition down to 183-4 while chasing 186 in Dubai.
Rajasthan, who come into the revived Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates without their key England imports, posted 185, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 49.
England players, including Ben Stokes who is on a mental health break, Jofra Archer who is injured and Jos Buttler who is not playing for personal reasons, are missing from the Royals’ team.
However, Tyagi and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who gave away just four runs in the 19th over, kept Rajasthan in the hunt for the playoffs as they remained fifth on the eight-team table.
“It’s funny that we kept believing [that we could win],” Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said. “I kept the overs of Mustafizur and Tyagi for the end, believing. Cricket is a funny game right. We just kept fighting and believing.”
Evin Lewis of the West Indies hit a quick-fire 36 and put on 54 with fellow left-hander Jaiswal after Rajasthan were invited to bat first.
Jaiswal fell short of his 50, but hit six fours and two sixes in his 36-ball knock before Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.
Left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh claimed his first five-wicket haul in the IPL as Punjab checked Rajasthan’s surge in the final few overs.
In reply, skipper K.L. Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) put on 120 for the first wicket to set up the chase in the absence of the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who was left out of the team.
South Africa’s Aiden Markram made an unbeaten 36 and Nicholas Pooran hit 32 before falling to Tyagi on the third ball of the final over.
The tournament resumed on Sunday after it was halted in May because of a devastating surge in COVID-19 deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
Simone Biles on Tuesday offered emotional testimony at a US Senate hearing into the Larry Nassar abuse scandal, an episode that rocked the world of gymnastics and involved some of the most famous young athletes in the US. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, is serving an effective life sentence after abusing dozens of athletes under his care. Biles and other Olympic gold medalists, such as Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, are among the survivors of the abuse. On Tuesday, they appeared in front of a Senate committee to give testimony at the hearing into the FBI’s failed 2015 investigation into the
UNWELCOME TREND: The French minister of sports called for a ‘reality check ... starting with supporters,’ after the season had been marred by fan-driven chaos Racing Club de Lens on Saturday defeated reigning French champions Lille OSC 1-0 in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes. Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at halftime to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators. Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall. “We’re in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including