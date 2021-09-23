‘Late-night LaMonte’ lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

AP, SAN DIEGO, California





“Late-night LaMonte” on Tuesday struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 to keep a one-game lead in the National League West.

It was the fifth time since the All-Star break that Wade delivered a tying or go-ahead hit in the ninth.

“Late Night LaMonte, that’s what everybody’s been calling him,” said starter Kevin Gausman, who watched from the clubhouse after lasting just four innings. “It seems like he always comes up in a big situation and has a good-quality at-bat and puts the ball in play and has been a huge part of what we’ve done this year. You can’t speak enough about how well he’s been able to play this year in so many different spots.”

The San Francisco Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr hits an his RBI-single in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, California, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt from second ahead of the throw from left-fielder Tommy Pham. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.

Wade chuckled at the nickname.

“I’ve been hearing the nicknames and everything like that,” he said. “I guess that’s pretty cool, some of the guys in there are laughing about it and say it in the locker room. Anytime you can help out this team win is just a great feeling. You definitely want to keep that going, and hopefully it can be ‘Early Game LaMonte’ at some point, but if it’s got to be ‘Late-night,’ then it’s ‘Late Night.’”

The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado. Machado came up with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth, and grounded into a double play.

“No situation is too big for us as a unit and it’s just a lot of fun when we put it together and go out there and play good defense and run off a good play at the plate,” Wade said.