“Late-night LaMonte” on Tuesday struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 to keep a one-game lead in the National League West.
It was the fifth time since the All-Star break that Wade delivered a tying or go-ahead hit in the ninth.
“Late Night LaMonte, that’s what everybody’s been calling him,” said starter Kevin Gausman, who watched from the clubhouse after lasting just four innings. “It seems like he always comes up in a big situation and has a good-quality at-bat and puts the ball in play and has been a huge part of what we’ve done this year. You can’t speak enough about how well he’s been able to play this year in so many different spots.”
Photo: AP
Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt from second ahead of the throw from left-fielder Tommy Pham. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.
Wade chuckled at the nickname.
“I’ve been hearing the nicknames and everything like that,” he said. “I guess that’s pretty cool, some of the guys in there are laughing about it and say it in the locker room. Anytime you can help out this team win is just a great feeling. You definitely want to keep that going, and hopefully it can be ‘Early Game LaMonte’ at some point, but if it’s got to be ‘Late-night,’ then it’s ‘Late Night.’”
The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado. Machado came up with runners on first and second and one out in the ninth, and grounded into a double play.
“No situation is too big for us as a unit and it’s just a lot of fun when we put it together and go out there and play good defense and run off a good play at the plate,” Wade said.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
Simone Biles on Tuesday offered emotional testimony at a US Senate hearing into the Larry Nassar abuse scandal, an episode that rocked the world of gymnastics and involved some of the most famous young athletes in the US. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, is serving an effective life sentence after abusing dozens of athletes under his care. Biles and other Olympic gold medalists, such as Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, are among the survivors of the abuse. On Tuesday, they appeared in front of a Senate committee to give testimony at the hearing into the FBI’s failed 2015 investigation into the
UNWELCOME TREND: The French minister of sports called for a ‘reality check ... starting with supporters,’ after the season had been marred by fan-driven chaos Racing Club de Lens on Saturday defeated reigning French champions Lille OSC 1-0 in a northern derby overshadowed by a pitch invasion that delayed the start of the second half by 30 minutes. Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the Stade Bollaert-Delelis pitch at halftime to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators. Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall. “We’re in the process of trying to get a clear view. It unfolded in some
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including