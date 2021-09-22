Romeo Beckham’s debut impresses Inter Miami coach

AFP, MIAMI





Inter Miami CF coach Phil Neville believes David Beckham’s son Romeo has the potential to forge a career in professional soccer following his debut in Florida.

Romeo Beckham played in his first professional game on Sunday after starting for Inter Miami’s sister team Fort Lauderdale CF. The 19-year-old played 79 minutes in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta and impressed Inter Miami boss Neville, despite having only 19 touches in the match.

“I thought he did really well,” Neville said on Monday. “I think the measure of his performance was that he was only planned to play 45 minutes, and he played nearly 80 minutes because he is a boy that is hungry.

David Beckham, left, owner and president of soccer operations for Inter Miami CF, watches from the stands with his son Romeo Beckham before an MLS match against Toronto in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Aug. 21. Photo: AP

“He has got a lot of pressure and expectations on his shoulders, but what he has got is he has got his feet firmly on the ground,” Neville said.

“He knows he has got a lot of development to do, and he has got all the right attributes, character, determination, good person, to have a really good opportunity of making it in professional football,” Neville added.

Romeo joined Fort Lauderdale’s roster earlier this month in a low-key move that was made without an official announcement.

He had been training with the team and occasionally Inter Miami prior to that.

Neville said that former Manchester United and England teammate David Beckham had instructed him to take a tough line on his son.

“The first thing that David said to me was: ‘You have got to be harder on him than anyone else,’” Neville said. “He has got to work harder than anyone else to get into that team because there will be questions, there will be expectations on his shoulders.”