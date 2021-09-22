Inter Miami CF coach Phil Neville believes David Beckham’s son Romeo has the potential to forge a career in professional soccer following his debut in Florida.
Romeo Beckham played in his first professional game on Sunday after starting for Inter Miami’s sister team Fort Lauderdale CF. The 19-year-old played 79 minutes in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta and impressed Inter Miami boss Neville, despite having only 19 touches in the match.
“I thought he did really well,” Neville said on Monday. “I think the measure of his performance was that he was only planned to play 45 minutes, and he played nearly 80 minutes because he is a boy that is hungry.
Photo: AP
“He has got a lot of pressure and expectations on his shoulders, but what he has got is he has got his feet firmly on the ground,” Neville said.
“He knows he has got a lot of development to do, and he has got all the right attributes, character, determination, good person, to have a really good opportunity of making it in professional football,” Neville added.
Romeo joined Fort Lauderdale’s roster earlier this month in a low-key move that was made without an official announcement.
He had been training with the team and occasionally Inter Miami prior to that.
Neville said that former Manchester United and England teammate David Beckham had instructed him to take a tough line on his son.
“The first thing that David said to me was: ‘You have got to be harder on him than anyone else,’” Neville said. “He has got to work harder than anyone else to get into that team because there will be questions, there will be expectations on his shoulders.”
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina on Tuesday won his third surfing World Championship, beating compatriot Filipe Toledo in a new, best-of-three final format in southern Californian surf. Not even the appearance of a 1.8m-long shark in the last heat could unsettle Medina, who qualified in the top spot for the five-man, one-day event, giving him the luxury of a direct passage to the final at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic and world champion, capped a dominant year to win her fifth world title over Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s final. Under a new format introduced this year, the