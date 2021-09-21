Jackson outduels Mahomes as Ravens edge Chiefs

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Lamar Jackson on Sunday rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens edged Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in a clash of former NFL Most Valuable Players.

Jackson overcame two first-quarter interceptions with a dynamic second-half performance to get the better of Mahomes for the first time in four games since 2018.

The Ravens also rebounded from a frustrating season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada on Monday last week. Jackson fumbled late in the game to give the Raiders the chance to snatch victory in overtime.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens flips into the end zone for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Jackson on Sunday started the way he left off in the opener with a pair of first-half mistakes that led to interceptions, but he recovered and was able to improvise with a patchwork offense that is still trying to cope with the loss of three running backs to injuries.

“My team had my back the whole time,” Jackson said. “It was a team effort. We lost the first week on Monday night, but everybody stayed focused. It was a hard game.”

A late fumble by the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Jackson to seal the win with a fourth-down quarterback sneak for a first down which allowed them to run down the clock.

“The coach asked me if we should we go for it. I said we got to go for it. I just wanted to put points on the board,” Jackson said.

Jackson also threw for 239 yards, rallying Baltimore from an 11-point deficit.

Mahomes passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, but threw the first September interception of his career.

Elsewhere, Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes and Mike Edwards returned two fourth-quarter interceptions for scores as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25.

“I certainly wish I had made a few better throws, but it’s good to get the win,” Brady said. “There’s a lot to build on.”

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and has thrown for nine touchdowns in the first two contests. Ten different receivers have caught at least one pass this season, with Mike Evans grabbing five for 75 yards against the Falcons.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns as Las Vegas beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17.

Carr completed 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of clutch completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0.

In Los Angeles, kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

The Cowboys running game racked up a total of 198 yards. Tony Pollard led with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with eight receptions for 81 yards.

In Seattle, Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Tennessee Titans rallied to defeat the Seahawks 33-30.

Elsewhere, Chicago edged Cincinnati 20-17, Cleveland downed Houston 31-21, the Los Angeles Rams beat Indianapolis 27-24, Buffalo routed Miami 35-0, New England downed the New York Jets 25-6, San Francisco defeated Philadelphia 17-11, Carolina crushed New Orleans 26-7, Denver defeated Jacksonville 23-13 and Arizona edged Minnesota 34-33.

Additional reporting by staff writer