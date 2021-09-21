Lamar Jackson on Sunday rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens edged Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in a clash of former NFL Most Valuable Players.
Jackson overcame two first-quarter interceptions with a dynamic second-half performance to get the better of Mahomes for the first time in four games since 2018.
The Ravens also rebounded from a frustrating season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada on Monday last week. Jackson fumbled late in the game to give the Raiders the chance to snatch victory in overtime.
Jackson on Sunday started the way he left off in the opener with a pair of first-half mistakes that led to interceptions, but he recovered and was able to improvise with a patchwork offense that is still trying to cope with the loss of three running backs to injuries.
“My team had my back the whole time,” Jackson said. “It was a team effort. We lost the first week on Monday night, but everybody stayed focused. It was a hard game.”
A late fumble by the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Jackson to seal the win with a fourth-down quarterback sneak for a first down which allowed them to run down the clock.
“The coach asked me if we should we go for it. I said we got to go for it. I just wanted to put points on the board,” Jackson said.
Jackson also threw for 239 yards, rallying Baltimore from an 11-point deficit.
Mahomes passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, but threw the first September interception of his career.
Elsewhere, Tom Brady tossed five touchdown passes and Mike Edwards returned two fourth-quarter interceptions for scores as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25.
“I certainly wish I had made a few better throws, but it’s good to get the win,” Brady said. “There’s a lot to build on.”
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and has thrown for nine touchdowns in the first two contests. Ten different receivers have caught at least one pass this season, with Mike Evans grabbing five for 75 yards against the Falcons.
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns as Las Vegas beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17.
Carr completed 28 of 37 passes, including a pair of clutch completions in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders improved to 2-0.
In Los Angeles, kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.
The Cowboys running game racked up a total of 198 yards. Tony Pollard led with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with eight receptions for 81 yards.
In Seattle, Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Tennessee Titans rallied to defeat the Seahawks 33-30.
Elsewhere, Chicago edged Cincinnati 20-17, Cleveland downed Houston 31-21, the Los Angeles Rams beat Indianapolis 27-24, Buffalo routed Miami 35-0, New England downed the New York Jets 25-6, San Francisco defeated Philadelphia 17-11, Carolina crushed New Orleans 26-7, Denver defeated Jacksonville 23-13 and Arizona edged Minnesota 34-33.
Additional reporting by staff writer
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina on Tuesday won his third surfing World Championship, beating compatriot Filipe Toledo in a new, best-of-three final format in southern Californian surf. Not even the appearance of a 1.8m-long shark in the last heat could unsettle Medina, who qualified in the top spot for the five-man, one-day event, giving him the luxury of a direct passage to the final at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic and world champion, capped a dominant year to win her fifth world title over Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s final. Under a new format introduced this year, the