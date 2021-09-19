Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday was adamant that his side would claw their way out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-1 home draw against Leeds United left them still looking for their first win of the season.
The result left Newcastle 18th on two points from five games and Bruce endured a chorus of disgruntled home fans calling for the club to sack him after they fell behind to a 13th-minute goal from Raphinha.
Bruce praised the home crowd for willing their team on to salvage a point against dominant Leeds and said coming under pressure after a poor start was part and parcel of the game.
Photo: Reuters
“I can understand frustrations, I get that,” Bruce told Sky Sports. “The atmosphere they created makes the spectacle. They are unique and the way they got behind the team was the most important thing and I’m very pleased about that.”
“You have to accept that when you don’t win a game you come under pressure,” he said. “How you handle it, keep your dignity, do what you think is best and stick with it.”
Newcastle were fortunate not to fall further behind in a action-packed first half before Allan Saint-Maximin equalized in the 44th minute with a fine solo effort.
Photo: Reuters
Bruce was delighted with his team’s response and said that he actually enjoyed the enthralling encounter, which reminded him of schoolboy games with rivals throwing caution to the wind.
“If I’m being honest, I enjoyed the game, and let’s be honest, it could have gone either way,” he said. “It was like when you play at school, it was end-to-end and to be fair to Leeds they force you into that way.”
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and
The most notable catch in Saturday’s game between No. 22 the University of Miami and Appalachian State University did not happen on the field. It was not even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow found its way into Hard Rock Stadium, and was later caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck in the first quarter. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using a US flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety. “They were trying to
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina on Tuesday won his third surfing World Championship, beating compatriot Filipe Toledo in a new, best-of-three final format in southern Californian surf. Not even the appearance of a 1.8m-long shark in the last heat could unsettle Medina, who qualified in the top spot for the five-man, one-day event, giving him the luxury of a direct passage to the final at Lower Trestles in San Clemente. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic and world champion, capped a dominant year to win her fifth world title over Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women’s final. Under a new format introduced this year, the