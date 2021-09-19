European Soccer: Steve Bruce is convinced Newcastle will recover

NEWCASTLE, England





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday was adamant that his side would claw their way out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-1 home draw against Leeds United left them still looking for their first win of the season.

The result left Newcastle 18th on two points from five games and Bruce endured a chorus of disgruntled home fans calling for the club to sack him after they fell behind to a 13th-minute goal from Raphinha.

Bruce praised the home crowd for willing their team on to salvage a point against dominant Leeds and said coming under pressure after a poor start was part and parcel of the game.

A man holds an image depicting Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce in the stands during their Premier League game against Leeds United at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“I can understand frustrations, I get that,” Bruce told Sky Sports. “The atmosphere they created makes the spectacle. They are unique and the way they got behind the team was the most important thing and I’m very pleased about that.”

“You have to accept that when you don’t win a game you come under pressure,” he said. “How you handle it, keep your dignity, do what you think is best and stick with it.”

Newcastle were fortunate not to fall further behind in a action-packed first half before Allan Saint-Maximin equalized in the 44th minute with a fine solo effort.

Leeds United substitute Crysencio Summerville, right, and Newcastle United substitute Emil Krafth vie for the ball during their Premier League match at St James’ Park in Newcastle, England, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Bruce was delighted with his team’s response and said that he actually enjoyed the enthralling encounter, which reminded him of schoolboy games with rivals throwing caution to the wind.

“If I’m being honest, I enjoyed the game, and let’s be honest, it could have gone either way,” he said. “It was like when you play at school, it was end-to-end and to be fair to Leeds they force you into that way.”