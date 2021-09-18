New Zealand yesterday abandoned their cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it received a security alert from the New Zealand government and made the decision to cancel the tour just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams stayed at their hotel.
“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour,” NZC said on its Web site. “Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.”
NZC declined to comment on the nature of the security threat.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and informed her “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”
New Zealand were to play three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi and five Twenty20s in Lahore. Both cities and the security arrangements were cleared by NZC’s security team last month.
NZC chief executive David White said the advice he received made the tour impossible to continue and he was supported by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.
“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” White said.
The PCB said that it tried its best to convince the Black Caps, but “cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.”
Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his disappointment at the cancelation, while former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wrote on Twitter: “NZ just killed Pakistan cricket.”
England’s men’s and women’s teams are due in Pakistan for short two-match Twenty20 series next month and the England and Wales Cricket Board said it would make a final call on the tours this weekend.
England’s men have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005, while the women would be visiting for the first time.
Pakistan was a no-go zone for international cricket teams for a decade after terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.
The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lanka cricketers, including Thilan Samaraweera, who is among the New Zealand tour management as batting coach.
