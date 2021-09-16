Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba on Tuesday capped off her season by breaking the 2,000m world record, finishing with a time of 5 minutes, 21.56 seconds at a Continental Tour event in Zagreb, Croatia.
The 28-year-old, who last week won the 5,000m Diamond League title in Zurich, Switzerland, shaved nearly four seconds off the outdoor record and more than two seconds off the indoor mark.
The previous indoor record was set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2017, while Ireland’s Sonia O’Sullivan had held the outdoor record since 1994.
Photo: AP
Niyonsaba, an 800m silver medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, is banned from her preferred distance because of naturally high levels of testosterone.
She moved up to 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Games, but was disqualified for a lane infringement in her heat, while she finished fifth in the 10,000m event.
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
POWERFUL FIGURE: Sheikh Ahmad led the OCA from 1991 to Friday, and was also an influential member of the IOC until 2018 and other sports bodies, including FIFA Veteran Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh yesterday took over as head of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after its Kuwaiti former leader was sentenced to jail in a forgery case. Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al Sabah, a member of Kuwait’s ruling family, stepped aside as Asia’s top sports official after the Geneva court on Friday found him guilty over a plot against political rivals in the Gulf state. Singh, 74, said in a statement that he was taking over as interim president as the longest-serving member of the OCA executive. Taiwan’s national Olympic committee is a member of the OCA. “I have every
‘IN THE MOMENT’: Emma Raducanu said that she is not chasing records after she became only the third woman not ranked in the top 100 to make the semis Novak Djokovic on Wednesday fought back from a set down to beat Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and move into the US Open semi-finals, the Serb now just two wins away from a 21st major that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. Djokovic next faces fourth seed Alexander Zverev, the player who last month ended his bid for a “Golden Slam” by beating him in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Zverev arrives at the final four as the hottest player in men’s tennis, extending his winning run to 16 matches by beating South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4. “He’s