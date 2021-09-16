Burundi’s Niyonsaba smashes record for women’s 2,000m

Reuters





Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba on Tuesday capped off her season by breaking the 2,000m world record, finishing with a time of 5 minutes, 21.56 seconds at a Continental Tour event in Zagreb, Croatia.

The 28-year-old, who last week won the 5,000m Diamond League title in Zurich, Switzerland, shaved nearly four seconds off the outdoor record and more than two seconds off the indoor mark.

The previous indoor record was set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2017, while Ireland’s Sonia O’Sullivan had held the outdoor record since 1994.

Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, front, competes in the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League women’s 5,000m in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sept. 8. Photo: AP

Niyonsaba, an 800m silver medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, is banned from her preferred distance because of naturally high levels of testosterone.

She moved up to 5,000m at this year’s Tokyo Games, but was disqualified for a lane infringement in her heat, while she finished fifth in the 10,000m event.