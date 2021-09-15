Everton manager Rafa Benitez hailed new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray as they both scored in a 3-1 victory against Burnley on Monday to maintain his side’s impressive start to the new campaign.
The hosts, without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, were struggling and trailing 1-0 to Ben Mee’s goal before three goals in six minutes turned the match on its head.
Winger Townsend, signed on as a free transfer from Crystal Palace, produced a pin-point cross to set up Michael Keane’s headed equalizer, and the former Crystal Palace winger then struck a sensational left-foot shot to put Everton ahead.
Photo: Reuters
Gray completed the turnaround when he slotted home after latching on to a pass by Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Everton have scored 10 goals in four games and are level on 10 points with leaders Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
“When we scored our goal, we had more confidence, played 4-3-3, created more chances and could have scored more goals,” Benitez said. “Really pleased with the connection between the team and the fans — we are looking to build a fortress here.”
Photo: Reuters
“Both Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have quality and are good pros,” he said. “They are keen to learn, even Andros at his age. The main thing in this team, everyone said we needed wingers. Today, Richarlison did a great job also and the two wingers helped the striker do better.”
Former Leicester City winger Gray has scored in each of his past three appearances since joining from Bayer 04 Leverkusen and his price tag of ￡1.7 million (US$2.36 million) looks to be a bargain.
While it was a satisfying night in the end for Everton, Burnley’s poor start continues and they have only one point from their opening games, sitting in 18th place.
“A poor reaction to us scoring — we let them creep into the game and then a mad six minutes follow. You have to make things happen,” manager Sean Dyche said.
“I think it is a really good away performance until they score,” he said. “My big feeling is we are way wiser than those six minutes. That is something we have to learn from.”
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
POWERFUL FIGURE: Sheikh Ahmad led the OCA from 1991 to Friday, and was also an influential member of the IOC until 2018 and other sports bodies, including FIFA Veteran Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh yesterday took over as head of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after its Kuwaiti former leader was sentenced to jail in a forgery case. Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al Sabah, a member of Kuwait’s ruling family, stepped aside as Asia’s top sports official after the Geneva court on Friday found him guilty over a plot against political rivals in the Gulf state. Singh, 74, said in a statement that he was taking over as interim president as the longest-serving member of the OCA executive. Taiwan’s national Olympic committee is a member of the OCA. “I have every