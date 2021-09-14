Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as Max Verstappen was blamed by the Monza stewards for a dramatic airborne crash with Lewis Hamilton, who said his car’s halo safety device “saved my neck.”
Red Bull’s Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by five points in the Formula One standings, must serve a three-place grid penalty at the Russian Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time for his role in the frightening crash.
Ricciardo had nipped past pole-sitter Verstappen at the start to lead virtually throughout, with the Australian followed across the line by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Photo: AFP
It was the British team’s first win since 2012 and their first one-two finish in 11 years.
Ricciardo’s path to his first win since Monaco 2018 was eased when Verstappen tried to muscle past Hamilton who had just rejoined the track after a pit stop on lap 26.
However, Verstappen’s car, pushed onto the sausage kerb at the Turn One chicane, ended up with its back wheel rolling over the top of his rival’s Mercedes, the halo protecting Hamilton’s head.
Photo: AFP
Both drivers slid into the gravel and were forced to retire.
“I feel very fortunate today,” Hamilton said. “Thank God for the halo which saved me, and saved my neck.”
“I am so grateful I am still here. I feel incredibly blessed that someone was watching over me today,” the seven-time world champion said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been hit on the head by a car before — and it is quite a big shock for me.”
“We are taking risks and it’s only when you experience something like that that you get the real shock of how you look at life and how fragile we all are,” he added.
The stewards’ verdict after interviewing both drivers said that although Hamilton’s line forced Verstappen onto the kerb, the Red Bull man had attempted the maneuver too late for him to have “the right to racing room.”
They said Verstappen was “predominantly to blame.”
“The championship was good fun up until now, but we saw the halo save Lewis’ life today,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “We don’t want to see someone seriously hurt.”
Meanwhile, Ricciardo was celebrating the sweet taste of victory with his trademark podium celebration of drinking champagne from his shoe.
“To lead literally from start to finish, I don’t think any of us expected that. There was something in me on Friday, I knew something good was to come,” Ricciardo said. “To not only win, but to get a one-two, it’s insane. For McLaren to be on the podium it’s huge, let alone one-two... For once I’m lost for words.”
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said