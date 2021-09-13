Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff on Saturday dismissed Formula One’s experimental sprint format as “not fish, not meat,” adding that it was not doing much for the sport either.
The 100km qualifying race was trialed for the second time at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, but drivers struggled to overtake.
Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made a poor start and ended up fourth on the grid for yesterday’s main race, with title rival Max Verstappen putting his Red Bull on pole.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Valtteri Bottas won the sprint for Mercedes, leading all the way, but the Finn was to start last yesterday due to engine penalties.
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has suggested reverse grids could be used next season.
Wolff told reporters he felt the experiments were “diluting the DNA of the sport as a meritocracy.”
“I think the sprint races was worth the try, not sure we will keep them,” he said.
“Reverse grids can be done in junior formulas, where you want to see the overtaking abilities of drivers, but it’s not something we should even come close to in Formula One,” he added.
Wolff said his preference would be to reduce the amount of practice time.
“Start Friday afternoon with FP1 [first practice], do a Saturday morning FP2, do a conventional qualifying like we do and a fantastic grand prix on Sunday,” he said.
The Austrian said that everybody was confused with the sprint format and it “doesn’t give a lot of benefit” because nobody was prepared to take a serious risk.
Formula One managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said it had been a “little bit quiet” at the front of the field, but that happened in races anyway and the potential was evident.
“I think it’s added to the whole weekend,” he said.
The Briton said drivers had been generally positive, but some felt there should be more reward for the sprint and also more jeopardy.
“If we’re doing that, then maybe a stand-alone event is a consideration. Qualifying on a Friday, race on a Sunday, but a stand-alone event with some decent reward, but maybe a little bit of jeopardy in the grid and how you start it,” he said.
“We don’t want gimmicks, we don’t want to cannibalize, we don’t want to affect the integrity,” he added.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win