Horse trainer charged by racing association in NY

AP, NEW YORK





The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA on Friday announced the beginning of the hearing process, adding that the organization believes Baffert’s conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.

Baffert was suspended by the association in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, and he sued to have the suspension lifted.

Horse trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 28. Photo: AP

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster. The association scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin on Sept. 27.

In a letter dated Sept. 9 and signed by Racing Committee chairman Stuart Subotnick, the association charged Baffert with conduct detrimental to the best interests of racing, health and safety of horses and jockeys and the organization’s business operations.

NYRA said that retired New York State Supreme Court justice O. Peter Sherwood would serve as the hearing officer for Baffert’s case.

Fellow trainer Marcus Vitali was also charged with detrimental conduct and has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 30 to be heard by retired New York Court of Appeals judge Robert Smith.

“NYRA has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the sport of thoroughbred racing,” NYRA president Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “We are determined to ensure the actions taken in furtherance of that goal comport with the requirements of due process, which is what the hearing rules and procedures established by NYRA provide.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to render a final verdict as part of its investigation into Medina Spirit testing positive for the steroid betamethasone. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for two years.

Churchill Downs on Friday also announced that points from races in series that earn berths in the Kentucky Derby would not be awarded to any horse trained by a person who is suspended from entering the Kentucky Derby.

The rule, which takes effect on Sept. 30, also applies to any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer.

The rule, which would currently only affect Baffert, applies to the points series that award berths to fillies in the Kentucky Oaks on Derby eve. Both series award a sliding scale of points to the top four finishers, which decide the fields for the Derby and Oaks.