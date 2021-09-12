FIFA risks plunging the world of soccer into a new conflict with its proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four, raising the possibility of a divorce with leading clubs and the powerful European leagues.
The proposal, first floated in the 1990s, was revived in March by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now head of soccer development at FIFA.
In May, FIFA president Gianni Infantino agreed, at the request of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, to launch a “feasibility study” into the proposal, making it clear that he is open to reforming the international calendar.
Photo: Reuters
With Wenger saying he hopes the consultation process will be completed by the end of the year, the powerful European leagues have stepped up their opposition.
FIFA’s central argument is that a biennial World Cup would create more profits that could be distributed to federations in Africa, Asia and South America, who have a greater reliance on FIFA funds than the wealthy European leagues.
Wenger says the idea would be to have a final phase every summer from 2025-2026, alternating World Cups and continental tournaments such as the European Championships and Copa America.
Qualifying matches would be grouped together in October, or in October and March.
He refutes the argument that the players would face increased strain, arguing that they would have to make fewer long journeys and would have a minimum of 25 days rest after playing in summer tournaments for their countries.
“Today’s calendar is outdated,” Wenger said. “We want to organize it in a more efficient way.”
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is fiercely opposed to the proposal and threatened that European nations and South American powerhouses such as Brazil and Argentina would boycott a biennial World Cup.
“We can decide not to play in it. As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that,” he told the Times newspaper on Thursday. “I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.”
South American federation CONMEBOL followed that up with a strongly worded statement on Friday, saying the proposal would “distort the most important football competition on the planet”.
“There is no sporting justification for shortening the period between World Cups,” CONMEBOL said.
Major European clubs have opposed it as well.
“I’m not a fan of it,” Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said, adding that “if you want more value, make yourself rare.”
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Friday said that FIFA’s proposal was “all about money.”
The European Club Association, which represents the continent’s biggest clubs, said it believed there was no space in the calendar for the proposals and complained that FIFA had not contacted it to discuss the matter.
The World Leagues Forum, which speaks for 42 leagues around the globe, said the two-year proposal was detrimental to the economic interests of soccer and the players’ health.
Perhaps sensing it was losing the battle of public opinion, FIFA gathered together a group of illustrious former players and coaches in Doha this week to defend the idea of a biennial World Cup.
One of those present, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, said: “We all were in agreement.”
Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo said that if you asked the world’s two best current players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, “I’m sure they will all say yes.”
FIFA holds the key. Any final decision on the proposal would have to be made by a FIFA Congress, which usually takes place in May.
Even if the governing body decides to go ahead, it seems unlikely that European clubs — where the best players are mostly concentrated — would be prepared to part with their expensive assets for a month at a time, with the increased risk of injury that would bring.
FIFA could also face legal challenges from clubs.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
FIGHT FOR POINTS: Canadian Leylah Fernandez delivered another stunner to reach the last four in the women’s singles at the US Open, beating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in 58 years, was forced to retire from his match on Tuesday with a right adductor injury. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime led 6-3, 3-1 when 18-year-old Alcaraz retired from the match, sending his 21-year-old rival into his first Grand Slam semi-final against Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev. “It’s really tough to end a great tournament like this,” Alcaraz said. “I had no choice to still play. I have to take care of my body and to stay healthy. I didn’t feel good to still play.” World No. 55 Alcaraz, who ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of
FAIRY-TALE RUN: Emma Raducanu, 18, is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairy-tale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, who was virtually unknown even in Britain at the start of the year, is to become the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 17 years after beating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in a nerveless display. “I’m in the final and I can’t actually believe it,” Raducanu said. Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 for her third Open win
Shelby Rogers has joined her US compatriot Sloane Stephens in highlighting the abuse tennis players deal with on social media. She was speaking after her fourth-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the US Open on Monday. Rogers was hailed as a hero after beating world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, but said the mood can quickly change. “Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today, and I’m going to have 9 million death threats and whatnot,” she said at her post-match news conference. “It’s very much polarizing, one extreme to the other very quickly.” The 28-year-old said