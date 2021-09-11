Messi snatches Pele’s record in Argentina victory

AFP, BUENOS AIRES





Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick on Thursday to overtake Pele as the top international goalscorer in South American history as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Messi pounced for his 77th, 78th and 79th international goals to keep Argentina firmly on course for a place at next year’s finals in Qatar against a Bolivia team languishing near the foot of the qualifying table.

The 34-year-old forward, making his 153rd appearance for Argentina, drew level with Pele’s longstanding mark of 77 goals in the 14th minute, nutmegging a defender and then curling a sublime shot past Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, center, controls the ball against Bolivia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The Argentina captain then moved one clear of Pele in the 64th minute with his second of the night, surging into the Bolivian penalty area and playing a one-two with Lautaro Martinez before tucking away a finish from close range.

Messi completed the seventh international hat-trick of his career two minutes from time, burying a rebound from close range after a shot from the edge of the area was only parried by Lampe.

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” an emotional Messi said. “Now I’m going to enjoy it, it’s a unique moment after waiting so long. I am very happy.”

Brazil’s Neymar, left, scores against Peru in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The former Barcelona star’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo holds the outright record for goals scored in international football with 111 from 180 games.

The victory came just four days after Argentina were embroiled in controversy with regional rivals Brazil in Sao Paulo, with the two teams’ qualifier on Sunday abandoned after seven minutes due to a COVID-19 controversy.

Brazilian authorities stopped the game after protesting at the involvement of England-based players Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.

All four players, who were accused by Brazil of falsifying entry records to the nation, played no part in Buenos Aires after being released from the squad by the Argentina Football Association.

There was no sign of a hangover from the controversy amongst Argentina’s players on Thursday, as The win leaves the two-time World Cup winners second in the South American standings with 18 points from eight games, six points behind leaders Brazil, who maintained their 100 percent qualifying record with a 2-0 win over Peru in Recife.

Everton Ribeiro and Neymar scored the goals for an understrength Brazil, who were missing nine English Premier League stars who had been blocked from traveling for this week’s qualifiers by their clubs because of COVID-19 concerns.

Brazil have now won all eight of their World Cup qualifying games and have 24 points.

Uruguay moved into third place in the standings with 15 points after a stoppage-time winner from Gaston Pereiro gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador in Montevideo.

Ecuador are fourth on 13 points, level with Colombia, who advanced up the table with a convincing 3-1 win over Chile in Barranquilla.

Paraquay boosted their qualification hopes with a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in Asuncion to go to sixth in the table with 11 points, two off the automatic qualification places.