Memphis Depay was critical of his own performance in the Netherlands’ victory over Turkey in Amsterdam on Tuesday despite the forward claiming a hat-trick in their 6-1 World Cup qualifying win.

The 27-year-old’s first international hat-trick took him alongside Johan Cruyff on 33 goals, but the Barcelona striker was not satisfied with his overall play.

“We were often sloppy, especially me,” he said, adding that he had lost possession the first three times he had the ball.

The Netherlands’ Memphis Depay, third right, eyes the ball during their FIFA World Cup Group G qualifying match against Turkey at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Photo: AP

However, “if we start like we did, we make it easy on ourselves,” he said. “After going two-up, we expanded our game and then you can afford those sloppy moments, but we should actually try and keep a high level, and I’m talking about myself here again.”

“Everyone might think I’m just jubilant now after the hat-trick. I’m happy, yes, but I expect more from myself,” he said.

Davy Klaassen scored in the opening minute with Depay adding two more in the first half, including a penalty, before Turkey had defender Caglar Soyuncu sent off.

Depay scored his third goal in the 54th minute and the Netherlands then added two more goals for a victory that moved them top of Group G with four matches left to play.

Elsewhere in the group, Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 rout of Gibraltar, while Montenegro and Latvia drew 0-0.

The Netherlands lead the Group G on goal-difference ahead of Norway, with both teams on 13 points, followed by Turkey (11), Montenegro (8), Latvia (5) and Gibraltar (0).

Only the group winners directly qualify for the World Cup. Second-place finishers face a playoff.

Depay said that he was pleased with moving up the all-time Netherlands scorers list to seventh spot, alongside Cruyff and Abe Lenstra.

“Those are two legendary players, you cannot compare anyone else to them, but for me it’s great that I’m in the top 10,” Depay said after winning his 71st cap. “The top three, that’s what I’m going for now.”

Robin van Persie, with 50 goals, is the all-time top scorer for the men’s national team.

In other qualifiers in Europe, Portugal overcame the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo to comfortably defeat Azerbaijan 3-0 and take the lead in Group A.

Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva and Diogo Jota scored a goal each for visiting Portugal with Ronaldo suspended for accumulated cards.

Serbia had appeared on course to take the group lead before a late own-goal from Nikola Milenkov negated an early score from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in a 1-1 draw against Ireland.

Portugal lead the group with 13 points ahead of Serbia (11), Luxembourg (6), Ireland (2) and Azerbaijan (1).

In Group D, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema linked up for France.

Griezmann scored twice and was set up by Benzema both times in a 2-0 win over Finland that put the defending World Cup champions in control of their qualifying group for next year’s tournament.

France lead Group D with 12 points, seven points clear of Ukraine and Finland, who have played two games fewer.

Also in the group, Baktiyor Zainutdinov equalized five minutes into stoppage-time for Kazakhstan in a 2-2 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

France lead the group with 12 points ahead of Ukraine (5), Finland (5), Bosnia and Herzegovina (3) and Kazakhstan (3).

UEFA Euro Championship semi-finalists Denmark extended their perfect start in Group F by dominating Israel 5-0.

Also in the group, Scotland put themselves into playoffs contention with a 1-0 win against Austria following a first-half penalty from Lyndon Dykes, while the Faeroe Islands earned a rare victory by beating visiting Moldova 2-1.

Denmark lead the group with 18 points ahead of Scotland (11), Israel (10), Austria (7), Faeroe Islands (4) and Moldova (1).

In Group H, Croatia lead Russia on goal-difference after Croatia beat Slovenia 3-0 and Russia downed visiting Malta 2-0.

Also, Slovakia beat Cyprus 2-0.

Croatia and Russia have 13 points each, followed by Slovakia (9), Slovenia (7), Malta (4) and Cyprus (4).

