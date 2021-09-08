Bottas to join Alfa Romeo, Russell set for Mercedes

AFP, PARIS





Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo Racing starting next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

“A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer,” Bottas said in a statement.

Bottas, 32, has spent the past five seasons alongside seven-time world champion Hamilton at Mercedes, having replaced Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 title.

Valtteri Bottas looks on after the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on June 27. Photo: AFP

The Finn has won nine Grands Prix and claimed 17 pole positions in 92 starts with the team, but has not been able to challenge Hamilton consistently.

Bottas finished second in the world championship the past two seasons, but is a distant third this year.

His last win came at the Russian Grand Prix in September last year.

“I am proud of what I have achieved [at Mercedes], and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship, but I am also looking forward to the new challenges that await me next year,” Bottas said.

Bottas is effectively replacing compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo. The 2007 world champion is retiring at the end of the campaign.

“The potential of the setup is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid,” Bottas said. “Especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.”

Alfa Romeo have picked up just three points in 13 races this season and are ninth in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton paid a warm tribute to his departing teammate.

“I’m immensely proud to have worked alongside Valtteri for the last five years,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “He has been the best team-mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are and gentleman.”

Mercedes are expected to announce the arrival of Russell from Williams in the coming days.

Russell, 23, has spent three seasons at Williams, and impressed in a one-off appearance for Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix as a stand-in for Hamilton after he tested positive for COVID-19.