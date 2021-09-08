Valtteri Bottas has signed a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo Racing starting next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday, paving the way for George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.
“A new chapter in my racing career is opening: I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo Racing for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer,” Bottas said in a statement.
Bottas, 32, has spent the past five seasons alongside seven-time world champion Hamilton at Mercedes, having replaced Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 title.
Photo: AFP
The Finn has won nine Grands Prix and claimed 17 pole positions in 92 starts with the team, but has not been able to challenge Hamilton consistently.
Bottas finished second in the world championship the past two seasons, but is a distant third this year.
His last win came at the Russian Grand Prix in September last year.
“I am proud of what I have achieved [at Mercedes], and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship, but I am also looking forward to the new challenges that await me next year,” Bottas said.
Bottas is effectively replacing compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo. The 2007 world champion is retiring at the end of the campaign.
“The potential of the setup is clear and I am relishing the opportunity to help lead the team forward up the grid,” Bottas said. “Especially with the new regulations in 2022 giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.”
Alfa Romeo have picked up just three points in 13 races this season and are ninth in the constructors’ championship.
Hamilton paid a warm tribute to his departing teammate.
“I’m immensely proud to have worked alongside Valtteri for the last five years,” Hamilton wrote on social media. “He has been the best team-mate I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Your speed and resilience has been impressive but where you truly stand out to me is the human being you are and gentleman.”
Mercedes are expected to announce the arrival of Russell from Williams in the coming days.
Russell, 23, has spent three seasons at Williams, and impressed in a one-off appearance for Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix as a stand-in for Hamilton after he tested positive for COVID-19.
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS BREACHED: The FIFA World Cup qualifier ended after just seven minutes when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina on Sunday was abandoned shortly after kickoff as controversy over COVID-19 protocols erupted. Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American soccer was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after Brazilian health authorities said that four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching COVID-19 protocols. The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big