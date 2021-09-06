An irresistible New Zealand yesterday clean swept the Bledisloe Cup with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in a fiery contest in Perth.
Despite missing a slew of stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the gas throughout.
At a sun-drenched Optus Stadium, in the first daytime Bledisloe Cup match in Australia since 1996, the All Blacks ran in six-to-three tries in front of a near capacity crowd of 52,724.
Photo; AP
They ran out comfortable victors even though full-back Jordie Barrett was red-carded in a physical first half.
Having already clinched the three-test series against the Wallabies after victories in Auckland last month, the All Blacks exacted revenge, having been stunned 47-26 at Optus Stadium two years ago.
The match counts toward the concurrent Rugby Championship, which also features South Africa and Argentina.
The All Blacks showed no ill-effects after being in a “soft” quarantine in Perth, where they had only been allowed to venture out of their hotel for training sessions due to a COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand.
The match had been twice rescheduled leading to bickering between Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby.
“We trained well and just had to nail our job. I’m proud of the boys,” All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea said.
The teams are to travel to Australia’s Queensland state for round three of the Rugby Championship next week.
WINNER AND LOSER: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles, but quickly made amends in the doubles Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday bounced back from the disappointment of being beaten in the second round of the women’s singles to advance to the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open, while world No. 1 Ash Barty tamed Danish teenager Tauson 6-1, 7-5 to storm into the third round of the singles as the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center mopped up after a night of torrential rain and damaging winds. Hsieh fell to a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the singles as she only managed to win 34
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class, but after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesman Craig Spence said that Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event. “They were late. They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed
Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina on Friday said that being married to fellow professional Gael Monfils was not a distraction, but instead a source of motivation when they are on tour together. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Monfils in July, said that a healthy competition between the pair has had a positive effect on their performances at the US Open. Svitolina strolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina to set up a fourth-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, while Monfils was to take on Italian Jannik Sinner in the third round yesterday. “It’s a big