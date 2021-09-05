UEFA has ‘grave concerns’ over FIFA’s Cup plans

AP





UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has “grave concerns” about FIFA’s plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino’s governing body, correspondence obtained reporters showed on Friday.

Responding to a letter from Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain, Ceferin backed the group’s “extremely valid and important” concerns about the potential damage caused to domestic and regional competitions from doubling the frequency of World Cups.

The push by Infantino to transform the international calendar so every year would feature a men’s or women’s World Cup is opening up a new rift with UEFA at a time when the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt across global soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, center, and other soccer officials watch a FIFA World Beach Soccer Championship match in Moscow on Sunday last week. Photo: AP

“UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans,” Ceferin wrote to Evain in the letter.

The plans first surfaced in May when Saudi Arabia’s national federation nominally proposed at the congress in May for FIFA to explore biennial men’s and women’s World Cups, despite not having a women’s team to compete in international events.

The Saudi Arabian body has emerged as one of the closest allies of Infantino, who has made at least two visits this year to see Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

FIFA head of global soccer development Arsene Wenger attends an event in Paris on June 10. Photo: EPA-EFE

While FIFA says it is in a consultation phase still, Infantino has been deploying Arsene Wenger to push the case.

The former Arsenal manager is now head of global soccer development at FIFA.

While Arsenal manager, Wenger complained about the African Cup of Nations being held every two years — especially as it disrupted the European season.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attends a news conference in Rome on Feb. 7, 2019. Photo: AP

“For years now, we have asked them to organize this Cup at least every four years and during the summer, but it’s still every two years and during the winter,” Wenger said in 2005. “I don’t know why.”

Reporters sought renewed comment from FIFA over the past two weeks to discuss plans for World Cups every two years, but an official was not made available for comment.

FIFA did provide a statement late on Friday.

“There are no predetermined objectives and FIFA has an open mind in search of better solutions for the common good of the game,” the governing body said.

The objectives for World Cups every two years were set out by Wenger in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe on Friday, although FIFA said his work was still a “consultation process.”

While Wenger has been making the case in the media, Ceferin claims not to have had the same presentations from FIFA.

“Considering the major impact this reform may have on the whole organization of football, there is widespread astonishment that FIFA appears to be launching a PR campaign to push its proposal whilst any such proposals haven’t been presented to confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs and all the football community,” Ceferin wrote.

“As one concrete example amongst so many, it is imperative to highlight the concerns shared across the footballing world regarding the impact a biennial FIFA World Cup would have on the international match calendar and, prominently in this context, on women’s football,” he wrote.