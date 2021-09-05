Giants take the lead in NL West

OUT-OF-PLACE SMITH: The Dodgers’ first-choice catcher was playing on first base, something he had never done as a pro before, at a key moment

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning on Friday and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 to grab first place in the National League West.

The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth inning, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1-1.

After both teams scored in the 10th inning, San Francisco loaded the bases in the 11th against Evan Phillips (1-1), the Dodgers’ 11th pitcher.

The San Francisco Giants’ Darin Ruf, right, is forced out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during their MLB game in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP

Posey hit a grounder to Turner, who had plenty of time, but zipped a throw that pulled first baseman Will Smith off the bag.

Normally a catcher, Smith had never played the position in college or as a professional before entering in the 10th.

Smith desperately tried to reach back to tag first base as Posey crossed.

Umpire Tony Randazzo signals safe after reviewing a play at first base for Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants on a throwing error from Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers during their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AFP

With fans chanting “Safe, safe” and players on both sides watching and waiting, the safe call was confirmed.

Jarlin Garcia (6-3) got the win.

San Francisco (86-49) hold a one-game lead over LA (85-50) after the rivals came into the opener of this key weekend series tied for the division lead in September for the first time since Sept. 18, 1997.

Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single scoring Justin Turner against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AFP

The Giants took a 1-0 lead into the ninth, but Justin Turner singled and took third on Corey Seager’s one-out double.

Smith then hit a grounder to second baseman Thairo Estada, who fired home to Posey.

The All-Star catcher chased Turner back to third, where Seager was already standing. Posey tagged both of them and umpire Nestor Ceja signaled Seager out.

Anthony DeSclafani of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the first inning of their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AFP

Seager and Turner then both wandered off the bag.

Posey went to tag Seager again, while Turner scrambled back to the bag.

Chris Taylor singled to make it 1-all.

Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants, right, scores ahead of the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AFP

Trea Turner hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th that scored pinch-runner Walker Buehler for a 2-1 advantage.

Brandon Crawford hit a tying single in the bottom half of the 10th inning.

Anthony DeSclafani gave the Giants six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to confidently shut down one of baseball’s most potent lineups.

Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start because of an unspecified arm injury.

Corey Knebel was called into action to replace Price as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game — and was it ever.

The Dodgers had already used six of their 11 pitchers through five innings.

Austin Slater’s RBI single in the third held for much of the night for the Giants.

Former San Francisco minor-leaguer Drew Robinson, who lost his right eye in a suicide attempt last year, visited the Giants’ clubhouse and spoke to players.

Players and staff wore shirts reading “End the stigma, mental health awareness,” and on the back “You are not alone.”

“The more we talk about it, the more we draw awareness to it, the more people feel less alone,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

In other results on Friday, it was:

‧ Angels 3, Rangers 2

‧ Blue Jays 11, Athletics 10

‧ Brewers 4, Cardinals 15

‧ Cubs 6, Pirates 5

‧ D’backs 5, Mariners 6 (10i)

‧ Marlins 10, Phillies 3

‧ Nationals 2, Mets 6 (10i)

‧ Padres 3, Astros 6

‧ Rays 5, Twins 3

‧ Red Sox 8, Indians 5

‧ Reds 5, Tigers 15

‧ Rockies 4, Braves 3

‧ Royals 7, White Sox 2

‧ Yankees 4, Orioles 3 (11i)