Novak Djokovic had hoped to have the crowd behind him as he began his bid to win the US Open and complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, but the Serb said that the atmosphere was “not ideal” as Flushing Meadows fans cheered on his underdog opponent.
Djokovic, looking to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slams in the same year, beat Holger Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round after the 18-year-old Danish qualifier ran himself into the ground against the world No. 1.
Fans chanted “Rune” throughout and applauded the young Dane’s bravery as he played on, despite being hampered by a cramp.
Photo: AFP
After wrapping up the victory, Djokovic did not deliver his customary post-match celebration — sharing his heart with all four sides of the court — and he later said he thought that the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd had been booing him.
“I didn’t know what they were chanting honestly. I thought they were booing,” Djokovic said at a news conference. “I don’t know, it was not ideal atmosphere for me ... but I’ve been in these particular atmospheres before, so I knew how to handle it.”
“It’s the largest stadium in sport. Definitely the loudest and the most entertaining stadium we have in our sport... Obviously, you always wish to have the crowd behind you, but it’s not always possible,” Djokovic added. “That’s all I can say.”
A three-time US Open champion, Djokovic was playing his first match at Flushing Meadows since his disqualification from last year’s tournament, when he inadvertently hit a line judge with the tennis ball in his fourth round.
A fourth US Open trophy would take him ahead of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam count, with the trio all on 20 titles.
“There are things that you can always rely on, go back to when you are experiencing a little bit of a turbulence in terms of emotions on the court or off the court,” Djokovic said. “When it gets too much, then I’ve developed a mechanism where I feel like I can mentally handle that.”
“I do have a formula for many years that has worked well for me, that got me to where I am,” he said. “At the same time, it’s not necessarily a guarantee that it will work every single time.”
TAIWAN
In women’s singles on Tuesday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei eased passed Claire Liu of the US 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the second round.
Today, Hsieh faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who beat the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-7 (7) in her opening match.
Yesterday, the duo of Hsieh and Germany’s Elise Mertens faced Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
Additional reporting by staff writer
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
LUCKY DEFLECTION: Shakhtar Donetsk edged past AS Monaco after a bizarre own-goal, with the ball bouncing off Ruben Aguilar and looping over his own goalkeeper There is a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw, which was to be held after press time last night, with Moldova gaining its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway. Sheriff on Wednesday advanced easily with a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria had to get through all four qualifying rounds to reach the groups. Sheriff have won the Moldovan title in 19 of the past 21 seasons and have
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time