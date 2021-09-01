Cycling queen Sarah Storey yesterday said she had to conquer a “race of truth” as she claimed a British record-equalling 16th Paralympic gold medal.
The 43-year-old, who won the 3,000m pursuit gold on the track six days ago, blew away a high-class field in the women’s road C5 time trial at Fuji International Speedway to secure her 27th medal overall.
“It’s the race of truth,” said Storey, who was born without a functioning left hand. “It’s you against the clock, and trying to pick off your competitors as you see them.”
Photo: AFP
“I love watching time trials, I love putting it all together so when you get to race them and they go so well, they feel amazing,” she said.
It was a repeat of last week’s pursuit one-two for the UK at the velodrome as Crystal Lane-Wright again took the silver, but she was 1 minute, 31 seconds behind Storey’s winning time of 36 minutes, 08.90 seconds for her three laps of the 8km circuit.
Germany’s Kerstin Brachtendorf was third.
“Every corner felt really quick and really smooth,” Storey said. “I got caught up in a bit of traffic in certain parts of the course so I just had to navigate my way around that, but apart from that, it was super quick.”
Storey can win a 17th gold and become the greatest ever British Paralympian tomorrow if she retains her C4-5 road race title for a Tokyo golden hat-trick.
She is tied on 16 golds with swimmer Mike Kenny, who competed from 1976 to 1988.
Storey’s longevity is remarkable. She began her Paralympic career in the swimming pool as a 14-year-old at Barcelona in 1992.
Twenty-nine years later, she looks unassailable having broken her own world record in the pursuit and taken her third successive C5 time trial gold.
“I’ve been preparing for this race for such a long time. The time trial is probably one of my favorite events,” Storey said. “You bring this enormity to the line with you each time, but that also means that your competitors know how prepared you are and how much work you’ve put in to perfect it.”
After winning five swimming gold medals from 1992 to 2004, Storey switched to cycling at Beijing in 2008, and now is on the brink of surpassing Kenny’s record, which has stood for 33 years.
She became the UK’s most successful female Paralympian at London 2012 when she overtook Tanni Grey-Thompson’s 11-gold record.
However, she said she would not be taking for granted winning a third successive road race tomorrow, after taking gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro five years ago.
“Road races are so unpredictable, they really, really are,” she said. “So Thursday morning I’ll come out and try to have some fun and see which way the cookie crumbles.”
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
LUCKY DEFLECTION: Shakhtar Donetsk edged past AS Monaco after a bizarre own-goal, with the ball bouncing off Ruben Aguilar and looping over his own goalkeeper There is a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw, which was to be held after press time last night, with Moldova gaining its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway. Sheriff on Wednesday advanced easily with a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria had to get through all four qualifying rounds to reach the groups. Sheriff have won the Moldovan title in 19 of the past 21 seasons and have
Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical. Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking. Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying. Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time