Former Brother Elephants baseball player and manager Wang Kuang-hui died yesterday from complications related to liver cancer. He was 56.

Nicknamed “Boss Hui,” Wang was diagnosed with late-stage cancer last year, and had been receiving treatment. Due to his deteriorating health, he was transferred to a hospice ward on Thursday last week.

In 1988, Wang joined the amateur Brother Hotel baseball team, which then became the Brother Elephants during the first season of the CPBL in 1990.

Former Brother Elephants player Wang Kuang-hui, standing, coaches students from Yuli High School in Hualien County’s Yuli Township in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Yuli High School via CNA

An infielder throughout his career, Wang played for the Elephants until retiring in 2004. He was then hired as the team’s hitting coach, before taking over as the Elephants’ manager in 2007, a job he held until 2009.

He left the CPBL in 2010 to coach various youth and college baseball teams.

During his 15-year career as a player, Wang was named as an all-star for 12 straight seasons starting in 1990, and also won three Gold Glove awards.

A career .285 hitter, Wang had appeared in 968 games and had 1,009 hits and 91 home runs.

The Brother Elephants were eventually renamed the CTBC Brothers in 2014 after the team was acquired by CTBC Financial Holding.

“Thank you for having been a great mentor, coach, role model and most importantly, a fantastic dad,” his son Wang Wei-chen wrote on Facebook.

Wang Wei-chen plays infield for the CTBC Brothers and has been with the team since 2015.

His father’s uncompromising work ethic on the field had a major impact on his teammates, both in how they performed for the team and how they conducted themselves off the field, they said.

“We have just lost a great friend,” said Hong I-chung, Wang Kuang-hui’s former teammate who manages the Fubon Guardians.

Chiang Chung-hao, another retired Elephants player, remembered his friend fondly as “good humored.”

The CTBC Brothers management in a statement extended its condolences to the Wang family.