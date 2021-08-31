Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest-ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical.
Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking.
Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time ever.
“If you want to get a reward for qualifying you should get points for qualifying,” Aston Martin’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said.
“If there were actually no race laps, no competition, why should points be given and any result be given, because there was basically no race?” said Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who finished 10th.
“I didn’t race, so I didn’t deserve the half a point I got, so I don’t know why I got it,” he added.
The rules say at least two laps are necessary for a race to become official and half points awarded, but Sunday’s solution came across as a cynical box-ticking exercise to some and plain wrong to others.
The champagne was sprayed but, apart from George Russell appearing on the podium for the first time for Williams with second place, there was little to celebrate.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished third, said the fans had been robbed and should get their money back.
He later took to Instagram to call it a “farce.”
“We should have just called it quits,” he added.
McLaren boss Zak Brown called for the rules to be overhauled to prevent such a situation happening again.
“We wanted to race, our drivers wanted to race and of course we know you wanted to see a race,” Brown told fans in a video posted on Twitter. “And that’s not what you saw, that’s not what we participated in.”
“The regulations state that after you do a few laps it can be called a race. I think that needs to be reviewed... We need a better solution as a sport when that type of situation happens,” he said.
“The outcome should not be a race after three laps behind a safety car... I don’t think anyone would say today it felt right calling that a race,” he added.
Comparisons were drawn to the 2005 US Grand Prix at Indianapolis, where only six cars started after Michelin-shod cars withdrew for safety reasons and went on to score full points.
That at least went the distance, and overtaking was possible — at least in theory, although Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher was never threatened by teammate Rubens Barrichello and they were in a different league to the Minardis and Jordans.
On Sunday, there never seemed any question of racing, given there was poor visibility due to the weather conditions and no sign of improvement.
“They knew when they sent us out at the end there that the track wasn’t any better and they did it just so we could start two laps behind the safety car,” Hamilton said.
“There was no point at which we could race so there wasn’t a race,” he added.
International Automobile Federation race director Michael Masi said that commercial factors would never play a part in any decision regarding track conditions or racing.
He said also that postponement had not been an option, with the Dutch Grand Prix following this weekend, and insisted there had been a hope the race might start.
Any commercial motives were also rejected by Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.
“There was really the will to do the race,” the Italian said. “But the problem is that the weather started to be even worse... So it’s not really commercial on that, I can guarantee you.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
For Kevin Martyn, who fixes wheelchairs for high-impact rugby matches at the Tokyo Paralympics, working with sports gear and prosthetics is the “ultimate puzzle.” The 37-year-old Canadian is one of the dozens of specialist technicians who have traveled to Japan to make sure that athletes are not let down by their equipment. “I love these chairs, because they’re built to hit each other as hard as they can,” Martyn told reporters as he adjusted the height of a wheelchair’s front bar in a pop-up workshop at Yoyogi National Stadium. “They are built for impact, they get broken, and I love being able
LUCKY DEFLECTION: Shakhtar Donetsk edged past AS Monaco after a bizarre own-goal, with the ball bouncing off Ruben Aguilar and looping over his own goalkeeper There is a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw, which was to be held after press time last night, with Moldova gaining its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway. Sheriff on Wednesday advanced easily with a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria had to get through all four qualifying rounds to reach the groups. Sheriff have won the Moldovan title in 19 of the past 21 seasons and have