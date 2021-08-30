With Jerry Koosman on the mound, it was never too late for the 1969 New York Mets, and more than five decades later, the franchise rewarded the big-game left-hander with its highest distinction.
Koosman on Saturday became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by the Mets, with his No. 36 unveiled alongside placards honoring Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel.
“Humbly thankful that they thought that much of me to retire my number,” Koosman said. “I know I’m joining a great crew that’s already had their numbers retired.”
Photo: AP
The 78-year-old Koosman was honored on a cool night in Queens, New York, ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.
Koosman and his close friend, Seaver, debuted together with the Mets in 1967 and quickly helped turn the franchise from a laughingstock into World Series champs.
The pair combined to go 11-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 11 complete games in 14 starts in September 1969, as the Mets went 24-8 to make up a 4-1/2-game deficit in the National League East and win the division by eight games.
Koosman gave up six runs against the Atlanta Braves in his lone National Leage Championship Series start before winning both World Series turns against the Baltimore Orioles.
After evening the series by tossing 8-2/3 innings in Game 2, the left-hander threw a five-hitter in the Game 5 clincher to cap the miraculous worst-to-first climb for the Mets, who never lost fewer than 89 games in their first seven seasons.
“There’s the old saying: Good pitching gets out good hitting,” Koosman said.
Koosman pitched 12 seasons for the New York Mets.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
“Armless archer” Matt Stutzman is one of the world’s most recognizable athletes, but he is sporting a new, slimmer look in Tokyo as he aims to make up for missing out on a Paralympics medal five years ago. The London 2012 men’s individual compound archery silver medalist failed to get past the last 16 in Rio de Janeiro, so he got fitter in his quest for Tokyo 2020 gold. Stutzman weighed 103kg in Rio, but has shed 27kg and said he felt the benefit in 35°C heat at the Yumenoshima Archery Park during yesterday’s ranking round of the men’s individual compound event. “I
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more