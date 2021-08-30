New York Mets retire Koosman’s No. 36

AP, NEW YORK





With Jerry Koosman on the mound, it was never too late for the 1969 New York Mets, and more than five decades later, the franchise rewarded the big-game left-hander with its highest distinction.

Koosman on Saturday became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by the Mets, with his No. 36 unveiled alongside placards honoring Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel.

“Humbly thankful that they thought that much of me to retire my number,” Koosman said. “I know I’m joining a great crew that’s already had their numbers retired.”

Former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Koosman, left, and former Mets catcher Mike Piazza talk during a ceremony at Citi Field in New York City on Saturday. Photo: AP

The 78-year-old Koosman was honored on a cool night in Queens, New York, ahead of Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Koosman and his close friend, Seaver, debuted together with the Mets in 1967 and quickly helped turn the franchise from a laughingstock into World Series champs.

The pair combined to go 11-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 11 complete games in 14 starts in September 1969, as the Mets went 24-8 to make up a 4-1/2-game deficit in the National League East and win the division by eight games.

Koosman gave up six runs against the Atlanta Braves in his lone National Leage Championship Series start before winning both World Series turns against the Baltimore Orioles.

After evening the series by tossing 8-2/3 innings in Game 2, the left-hander threw a five-hitter in the Game 5 clincher to cap the miraculous worst-to-first climb for the Mets, who never lost fewer than 89 games in their first seven seasons.

“There’s the old saying: Good pitching gets out good hitting,” Koosman said.

Koosman pitched 12 seasons for the New York Mets.