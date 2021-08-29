England thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to win the third Test at Headingley yesterday with more than a day to spare.
Victory saw England level the five-match series at 1-1 after India’s 151-run win in the second Test at Lord’s.
India, 215-2 overnight in their second innings, collapsed against the new ball, losing eight wickets for 63 runs in 19.3 overs yesterday, with Ollie Robinson taking 5-65.
Photo: AP
India’s 278 all out was 200 runs more than their woeful first innings of 78 — made after captain Virat Kohli won the toss — which saw England great James Anderson rip through the top order with 3-6.
England took the new ball at the start of play yesterday.
From the moment Cheteshwar Pujara was LBW playing no shot to Robinson without adding to his overnight 91, England were in complete command, with Kohli falling soon afterward for 55 — his first half century of the series.
However, India will take some heart from a return to form for Pujara.
Rohit Sharma on Friday said that Pujara’s quality was “always there” after the two batsmen had frustrated England on Day 3.
Pujara, who played at Headingley for Yorkshire, has scored 18 hundreds in his previous 88 Tests, but he has not reached three figures at this level since a superb 193 against Australia in Sydney in January 2019.
“This innings of ours was never about survival,” Rohit said. “We had an intent to score runs and Pujara really showed that... Anything loose he was ready to pounce on it.”
“Pujara, we have seen over the years, is a very disciplined batsman,” Rohit said. “Of late, the runs haven’t come, but that doesn’t mean the quality of Pujara has gone missing. The quality is always there.”
“The way he batted shows the character of an individual and shows the mindset of an individual, but the team’s job is not done yet,” he said. “We’ve got a crucial couple of days coming. Hopefully, he can still put his head down and keep batting like he does.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more