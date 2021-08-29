Erling Haaland on Friday scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga just when it looked like his team would have to settle for another disappointing result.
Hoffenheim substitute Munas Dabbur equalized in the 90th minute for the visitors, giving home fans a familiar sinking feeling after Dortmund had twice taken the lead.
However, Haaland — who had endured a frustrating game — scored when it mattered most a minute later, rifling the ball in under the bar at the third attempt after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had saved from substitutes Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“He’s a machine,” fellow Dortmund scorer Jude Bellingham said of Haaland. “I haven’t got enough words to describe how good he is and how good of a guy he is.”
Giovanni Reyna got the opening goal for Dortmund, becoming the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances at the age of 18 years, 9 months, 15 days.
Axel Witsel endured a painful start to the game with Christoph Baumgartner booked seconds into the game after catching the Dortmund midfielder in the face with his elbow.
Photo: AFP
It was one of the fastest yellow cards ever shown in the Bundesliga.
Hoffenheim hit the post though Andrej Kramaric minutes later, before Reyna missed a good chance with Baumann saving at the other end.
The visitors’ rough tactics continued with Stefan Posch getting a yellow card in the seventh minute for a dangerous tackle on Mahmoud Dahoud, but Dortmund kept pushing forward.
Photo: AFP
New signing Donyell Malen drew a good save from Baumann before the break, and Reyna scored immediately after it with an unstoppable shot inside the far corner after he was picked out by Bellingham.
There was little goalkeeper Gregory Kobel could do to stop Baumgartner equalizing in the second half with a low shot inside the far post in the 61st minute, but Dortmund responded through Malen.
LA LIGA
AP, MADRID
Valencia had no problem in beating Deportivo Alaves 3-0 on Friday to win two straight home games at the start of La Liga for the first time in seven years.
Daniel Wass scored early in the match, while Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes added a goal each at the Mestalla Stadium.
Wass opened the scoring early from close range, then Soler added to the lead in first-half injury time and Guedes sealed the victory in the 60th minute.
Elsewhere, RCD Mallorca beat RCD Espanyol 1-0 for their second win in a row, with Dani Rodriguez scoring the winner in the 27th minute after Espanyol defenders failed to clear the ball inside the area.
SERIE A
AP, VERONA, Italy
Joaquin Correa on Friday enjoyed a dream debut for Inter, coming on late as a substitute and scoring twice for the defending champions to beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A.
It was 1-1 in Verona when visiting coach Simone Inzaghi brought on Correa for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.
Correa, who joined from Lazio on Thursday, scored in the 83rd minute when he headed in a cross from Matteo Darmian and then sealed the win in injury-time with a fine crisp shot inside the right post with his left boot.
LIGUE 1
AP, PARIS
Striker Moussa Dembele on Friday scored his third goal in two Ligue 1 games as Olympique Lyonnais beat Nantes 1-0 to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win.
Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved.
Lyon had Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th minute.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more