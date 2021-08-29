Haaland scores late winner for Dortmund

AP, BERLIN





Erling Haaland on Friday scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga just when it looked like his team would have to settle for another disappointing result.

Hoffenheim substitute Munas Dabbur equalized in the 90th minute for the visitors, giving home fans a familiar sinking feeling after Dortmund had twice taken the lead.

However, Haaland — who had endured a frustrating game — scored when it mattered most a minute later, rifling the ball in under the bar at the third attempt after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had saved from substitutes Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring a goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim during their Bundesliga match in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“He’s a machine,” fellow Dortmund scorer Jude Bellingham said of Haaland. “I haven’t got enough words to describe how good he is and how good of a guy he is.”

Giovanni Reyna got the opening goal for Dortmund, becoming the youngest player to make 50 Bundesliga appearances at the age of 18 years, 9 months, 15 days.

Axel Witsel endured a painful start to the game with Christoph Baumgartner booked seconds into the game after catching the Dortmund midfielder in the face with his elbow.

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mamadou Loum, left, and Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass vie for the ball during their La Liga match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AFP

It was one of the fastest yellow cards ever shown in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim hit the post though Andrej Kramaric minutes later, before Reyna missed a good chance with Baumann saving at the other end.

The visitors’ rough tactics continued with Stefan Posch getting a yellow card in the seventh minute for a dangerous tackle on Mahmoud Dahoud, but Dortmund kept pushing forward.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna, right, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim defender David Raum vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AFP

New signing Donyell Malen drew a good save from Baumann before the break, and Reyna scored immediately after it with an unstoppable shot inside the far corner after he was picked out by Bellingham.

There was little goalkeeper Gregory Kobel could do to stop Baumgartner equalizing in the second half with a low shot inside the far post in the 61st minute, but Dortmund responded through Malen.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Valencia had no problem in beating Deportivo Alaves 3-0 on Friday to win two straight home games at the start of La Liga for the first time in seven years.

Daniel Wass scored early in the match, while Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes added a goal each at the Mestalla Stadium.

Wass opened the scoring early from close range, then Soler added to the lead in first-half injury time and Guedes sealed the victory in the 60th minute.

Elsewhere, RCD Mallorca beat RCD Espanyol 1-0 for their second win in a row, with Dani Rodriguez scoring the winner in the 27th minute after Espanyol defenders failed to clear the ball inside the area.

SERIE A

AP, VERONA, Italy

Joaquin Correa on Friday enjoyed a dream debut for Inter, coming on late as a substitute and scoring twice for the defending champions to beat Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A.

It was 1-1 in Verona when visiting coach Simone Inzaghi brought on Correa for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Correa, who joined from Lazio on Thursday, scored in the 83rd minute when he headed in a cross from Matteo Darmian and then sealed the win in injury-time with a fine crisp shot inside the right post with his left boot.

LIGUE 1

AP, PARIS

Striker Moussa Dembele on Friday scored his third goal in two Ligue 1 games as Olympique Lyonnais beat Nantes 1-0 to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win.

Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved.

Lyon had Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th minute.