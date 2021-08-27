TENNIS
Taiwan’s Chans advance
Taiwanese pair Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching advanced at the WTA Chicago Women’s Open on Wednesday, but Hsieh Su-wei was knocked out in the singles. The No. 2-seeded Chan sisters had a doubles quarter-final walkover against US duo Claire Liu and Hailey Baptiste and after press time last night were to play in the semis against Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan, who advanced with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 win over Poland’s Alicja Rosolska and Eri Hozumi of Japan. Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic eliminated Hsieh 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the round-of-16.
TENNIS
Serena Williams withdraws
Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. She joined sister Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin as others in the women’s singles draws who will miss the tournament.
MOTORSPORT
Alonso to stay with Alpine
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is to stay at the Alpine F1 team next season, the team announced yesterday. Alonso is to race alongside French teammate Esteban Ocon for a second term following his new deal.
RUGBY UNION
Trio to miss Test
All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock, and first-choice halves Richie Mo’unga and Aaron Smith have been left out of the traveling squad for next week’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth, with the players’ wives expecting babies. Hooker Codie Taylor is expected to lead the side against Australia at Perth Stadium.
SOCCER
Infantino seeks releases
The English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to “preserve and protect sporting integrity,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. The Premier League has refused to release players headed to countries on the UK’s “red list” due to strict COVID-19 quarantine rules on their return, while La Liga supported its clubs in refusing to release players for qualifiers in South America.
CRICKET
Ted Dexter dies
Former England captain Ted Dexter has died after a recent illness, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said yesterday. He was 86. Dexter, nicknamed “Lord Ted,” was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 Tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand. He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s. “After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday [Wednesday], surrounded by his family,” the MCC said in a statement. “Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more