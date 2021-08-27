James Anderson on Wednesday said that England “absolutely nailed it” after they dismissed India for just 78 on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley before surging into a first-innings lead without losing a wicket and taking their score to 182-2 at lunch yesterday.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss only for Anderson to remove a trio of top-order batsmen, including the tourists’ skipper, during a return of 3-6 in eight overs.
Anderson saw Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed compile an unbroken stand of 120 that left England 42 runs ahead at stumps on Wednesday.
Photo: AP
“We just absolutely nailed it,” Anderson said. “With both ball and bat, we’ve displayed exactly what we wanted to do.”
It was just the third time any side had taken all 10 wickets and moved ahead on the first day of a Test without losing a single batsman in reply.
The previous occasion was during England’s triumph in a 2010 clash in Melbourne, when they dismissed Australia for 98 before Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook saw them to 157-0 at stumps.
Anderson is the last remaining England survivor from that match.
That allowed him to put Wednesday in perspective.
“It doesn’t get much better than that I don’t think. These days don’t come around very often, so you just have to be happy when they do,” he said.
“The only difference with Melbourne is that I was keen to bowl there and I wasn’t today for some reason,” he said. “I was trying to tempt Joe [Root, the England captain] into batting, but losing the toss, being asked to bowl and then putting in a performance like that. It just doesn’t get much better.”
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Japan is sending a record number of athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics aiming not only for gold medals, but also to build a more inclusive society, top team official Miki Matheson said. A gold medalist herself at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Matheson serves as one of three deputy chiefs of the Japan team and has high hopes for the Games. “The success of the Paralympics is not just whether athletes hit the mark or win a lot of medals,” the sportswoman said in an interview. “The Paralympics won’t succeed if we can’t feel that [people with disabilities] can go out more