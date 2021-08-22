Antetokounmpo of the NBA joins the Brewers’ ownership

AFP, WASHINGTON





Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years and on Friday became a part owner of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers.

Merging the worlds of the slam dunk and home run, Antetokounmpo donned a Brewers jersey in a ceremony at the baseball club’s home ballpark.

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I’m honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together,” he said.

Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio introduced Antetokounmpo, the first new individual investor in the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio took control of the team in 2005.

“We’re honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”