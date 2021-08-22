No Messi, but PSG win against Brest

THIRD WIN: Angel di Maria sealed the victory for the visitors, who were without Neymar and Messi, but still had Mbappe, Hakimi and Wijnaldum in their lineup

Paris Saint-Germain on Friday survived a scare without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending their winning start in Ligue 1 to three games.

Substitute Angel di Maria sealed the victory on a counterattack in injury-time just when it looked like Brest might score an equalizer to claim a point against the star-studded visitors.

Although Neymar and Messi were not ready for the game, PSG still had the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in their starting lineup.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, center, celebrates after scoring a goal as Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot looks on during their Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, France, on Friday.

Messi has not played since joining from Barcelona on Aug. 10.

The 34-year-old great missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa America title on July 10 and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino evidently feels he needs more time to prepare for his French debut.

Messi trained with the team last week, but is not yet match fit.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti, center, controls the ball as Brest's Franck Honorat defends during their Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest, France, on Friday.

LA LIGA

Alvaro Negredo’s retaken penalty and Jeremias Ledesma’s key save on Friday saw Cadiz secure a 1-1 draw against Real Betis Balompie in La Liga.

Real Betis Balompie winger Nabil Fekir, left, controls the ball during their La Liga match against Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Friday.

The match was the first with fans at Seville’s Estadio Benito Villamarin since the start of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in March last year.

About 23,000 spectators were allowed to attend the match, 40 percent of capacity as set by health authorities.

Negredo put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a penalty thanks to the watchful eyes of the referee, who had ordered the spot kick to be repeated.

RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch, right, and VfB Stuttgart's Pellegrino Matarazzo greet each other ahead of their Bundesliga match in Leipzig, Germany, on Friday.

Goalkeeper Rui Silva saved Negredo’s first penalty, but had both feet off the line.

“My first kick was horrible and he made a good save, but on the second try I had a clearer idea of what I wanted and put it in,” Negredo said. “Any time we take points on the road, it is a good result.”

BUNDESLIGA

Jesse Marsch on Friday won the first Bundesliga duel between teams with American coaches by leading RB Leipzig to a 4-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s VfB Stuttgart.

As well as giving Marsch temporary bragging rights over his compatriot, the win made amends for Leipzig’s shock 1-0 loss against FSV Mainz 05 in the coach’s German league debut in the opening round.

“It was a super reaction after our defeat last week in Mainz,” Marsch said in German.

“From the beginning, we were clear, precise and good,” Marsch said.

“We wanted to be very intensive, very aggressive against the ball, with the ball. It was really a great performance from us,” he added.