Paris Saint-Germain on Friday survived a scare without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending their winning start in Ligue 1 to three games.
Substitute Angel di Maria sealed the victory on a counterattack in injury-time just when it looked like Brest might score an equalizer to claim a point against the star-studded visitors.
Although Neymar and Messi were not ready for the game, PSG still had the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in their starting lineup.
Photo: AP
Messi has not played since joining from Barcelona on Aug. 10.
The 34-year-old great missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa America title on July 10 and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino evidently feels he needs more time to prepare for his French debut.
Messi trained with the team last week, but is not yet match fit.
Photo: AP
LA LIGA
AP, SEVILLE, Spain
Alvaro Negredo’s retaken penalty and Jeremias Ledesma’s key save on Friday saw Cadiz secure a 1-1 draw against Real Betis Balompie in La Liga.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The match was the first with fans at Seville’s Estadio Benito Villamarin since the start of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in March last year.
About 23,000 spectators were allowed to attend the match, 40 percent of capacity as set by health authorities.
Negredo put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute with a penalty thanks to the watchful eyes of the referee, who had ordered the spot kick to be repeated.
Photo: AP
Goalkeeper Rui Silva saved Negredo’s first penalty, but had both feet off the line.
“My first kick was horrible and he made a good save, but on the second try I had a clearer idea of what I wanted and put it in,” Negredo said. “Any time we take points on the road, it is a good result.”
BUNDESLIGA
AP, BERLIN
Jesse Marsch on Friday won the first Bundesliga duel between teams with American coaches by leading RB Leipzig to a 4-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s VfB Stuttgart.
As well as giving Marsch temporary bragging rights over his compatriot, the win made amends for Leipzig’s shock 1-0 loss against FSV Mainz 05 in the coach’s German league debut in the opening round.
“It was a super reaction after our defeat last week in Mainz,” Marsch said in German.
“From the beginning, we were clear, precise and good,” Marsch said.
“We wanted to be very intensive, very aggressive against the ball, with the ball. It was really a great performance from us,” he added.
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to