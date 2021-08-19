The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons yesterday said it was sad that Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul would not be able to compete in the Paralympic Games and heartbreaking to watch a female athlete’s video plea for help in reaching Tokyo.
“There are no commercial flights. We all have seen the images from the airport in Kabul. It became clear to us right from the beginning that there will be no safe way to try to bring these athletes to Tokyo,” Parsons said in an interview.
Amid the country’s ongoing turmoil, the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee on Monday said that two Afghan athletes would not be able to attend the Games, which start on Tuesday next week.
Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli had been scheduled to arrive in Tokyo yesterday.
In a video message on Tuesday, Khudadadi made a plea for help as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country’s first female competitor at the Paralympic Games.
“I saw the video message. By seeing what’s happening in Afghanistan and this is shattering the dreams of one of our athletes, it is really sad and it really breaks my heart,” Parsons said.
Parsons added that the committee would work with the Afghan team to support her pursuing her dream again, including possibly competing at the games in Paris in 2024.
However, it is “too soon” to discuss plans, he said.
“It’s something that goes way, way, way, way bigger than sports, and we are first concerned in Afghanistan as a nation and with the human beings, especially the female of that nation. I think first, the nation needs to define its own destiny,” Parsons said.
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take